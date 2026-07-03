Monaco blast suspect is a woman, was spotted in Germany

Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and son were wounded in the attack, other sources said earlier this week.

The suspect, seen on CCTV wearing a dark bucket hat and top, fled on foot to France, which does not have border checks with Monaco, officials said earlier this week, speaking at the time of a male suspect.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for the suspect on Thursday, adding that the person would also be subject to an Interpol Red Notice, a request for law enforcement to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect no matter where they are found.

Authorities said they would provide further details in the case later on Friday morning.

The principality, known for its casino and the luxury lifestyle of its wealthy inhabitants, is located on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by France.

The attacker left a parcel that exploded in front of a building in Monaco where the three victims live in a ground-floor flat, Monaco prosecutor Stephane Thibault said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Paris bureau; Writing by Ingrid Melander and Makini BriceEditing by Michael Perry and Peter Graff)