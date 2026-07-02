The Eastern Cape’s most important business city just got the hotel infrastructure to match

Ask a corporate travel manager which cities give them the most trouble and the answer rarely points at the places with the biggest economic footprint. It points at the places where the infrastructure hasn’t kept up, where the demand for proper business accommodation, functioning conference venues, and rooms designed for a week rather than a night is real and consistent, but the supply has never quite arrived. Gqeberha has been on that list. The Capital Boardwalk, which opened in April 2026, has just taken it off.

The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts, the group behind some of South Africa’s most carefully considered business hotel offerings in Sandton, Menlyn Maine, and Cape Town, has opened its Eastern Cape flagship within the Boardwalk Mall complex in Gqeberha. It is a property built around the needs of the business traveller with the kind of specificity that suggests someone actually asked those travellers what they needed, rather than designing a hotel and hoping it would do.

Conferencing infrastructure that can finally hold the weight

Start with the conferencing. Gqeberha is the commercial anchor of the Eastern Cape, a city with a major deep-water port, a nationally significant automotive manufacturing corridor, and a Special Economic Zone drawing serious industrial investment. The professional traffic this generates is substantial and recurring. Yet for organisations wanting to host a meaningful corporate event in the city, the options have rarely matched the occasion. The Capital Boardwalk changes that with one of Gqeberha’s largest conference venues, flexible enough for an executive boardroom session and scaled for a multi-day national event. Companies that have been routing their Eastern Cape events to Johannesburg for want of local infrastructure now have a reason to stop.

The integrated model matters too. Conference venue, accommodation, on-site restaurant, and a fully serviced retail and dining precinct within the same complex means that a three-day corporate event does not require a logistics operation to support it. Delegates check in, the event runs, and the infrastructure holds, which is a lower bar than it should be, but a bar that too many venues in secondary cities have failed to clear.

Explore the elegant dining experience at The Capital Boardwalk restaurant.

Long stays that actually work

The long-stay offering is where the property makes its most pointed statement about what business travel should look like. The apartment-format rooms are not hotel rooms with a kitchenette wedged into a corner. They are properly equipped, with full kitchens with stoves and full-size fridges, washing machines, separate lounges, extra-length king beds, ensuites with both a bath and a shower, and private balconies. For a professional on a ten-day Eastern Cape assignment servicing the automotive or logistics sector, this is not a luxury tier. It is what a stay of that length requires to be functional rather than merely endured.

The Capital’s extended-stay rates sharpen the commercial argument. Competitive pricing for longer bookings gives corporate travel managers a cost-effective option that does not require trading down on standard, which is the compromise that has historically made long-stay business travel in secondary cities such an unsatisfying negotiation. The maths now works. The accommodation now works. Both at the same time is rarer than it should be.

Inside a chic South African suite: a blend of comfort and style at The Capital Boardwalk.

For the senior executive or incoming delegation

For senior executives and visiting delegations, the penthouse configurations add the layer of consideration that makes a difference when the people being sent carry weight. Ocean views, generous space, fully equipped kitchens, and a finish that communicates, without having to say it, that the stay was thought about. A connecting three-bedroom option handles the small delegation or the leadership team that needs proximity without losing the boundary between work and rest.

The Eastern Cape has never lacked commercial substance. Isuzu, Volkswagen, Ngqura, the SEZ, the fundamentals have been there for years. What has been missing is the infrastructure layer that makes operating in Gqeberha as straightforward as operating anywhere else. The Capital Boardwalk is that layer. For the businesses that have been quietly absorbing the cost of making do, it is long overdue. DM



