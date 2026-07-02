Standard Bank supports Jozi My Jozi bin rollout across Johannesburg

At the heart of the initiative is a simple but powerful idea: when residents take collective responsibility for their surroundings, cleaner spaces help deter urban decay, improve safety, and foster a shared sense of pride and ownership in the city.

The creatively designed bins, developed to encourage citizens to dispose of waste responsibly, are part of a broader effort to drive positive behavioural change in Johannesburg’s urban centre. By making waste disposal both accessible and engaging, the initiative contributes to creating public spaces that feel safer, more welcoming, and better maintained.

The bins were designed by local Johannesburg-based artist, James Delaney, who has a proven track record of transforming public spaces, including projects at The Wilds and Standard Bank’s Liberty campus. Blending functionality with public art, the bins not only address litter but also contribute to community pride, urban renewal, and safer public environments

“When we embarked on this partnership with Jozi My Jozi, we began with an inner-city cleanup drive, which highlighted not only the need for more waste bins , but for solutions that communities could take pride in,” says Yolisa Koza, Group Head of Brand Experience at Standard Bank.

“This initiative reflects our belief that a cleaner city is a safer city. By investing in practical, community-driven solutions, we are helping to create environments where people feel secure, connected, and empowered to participate in their local economy. Johannesburg sits at the heart of Africa’s story, and we are proud to play a role in its continued renewal and growth.”

The distinctive heart-shaped bins will be placed across key areas of Johannesburg, serving both as functional infrastructure and as visually engaging symbols of civic pride. Their presence is intended to encourage responsible behaviour while contributing to safer and more attractive public spaces.

The locally designed waste bins across Johannesburg.

Delaney says, “Partnering with Standard Bank on this impactful initiative has been an honour and a meaningful way for me to contribute to continued investment in the rejuvenation of our beautiful City of Gold.”

“We are constantly working with our partners to find creative ways to help rejuvenate our city. We see every project as a small love letter to Johannesburg, using creativity to beautify spaces, inspire pride, and help people reconnect with the place they call home. A city that looks cared for encourages people to care for it too. This is yet another branch on a growing tree of initiatives aimed at reimagining Johannesburg and creating lasting benefits for the city and its people.” adds Melusi Mhlungu, Founder & CCO at We Are Bizarre, who crafted the Jozi My Jozi brand.

Standard Bank remains committed to driving meaningful change in the city of Joburg through its support of various urban renewal and safety focussed initiatives, including the Field of Dreams sports facility launched in 2025, the installation of solar lights, as well as ongoing projects that contribute to safer, more resilient communities.

The bank has also partnered with 702 and Jozi My Jozi for the upcoming Walk the Talk event on 26 July 2026, where thousands of participants will walk through the historic streets of the CBD and experience the newly installed bins along the route, bringing visibility to the shared responsibility of maintaining a clean and safe city.

Jozi My Jozi is a non-profit organisation founded by a coalition of business, civil society organisations and public sector stakeholders committed to revitalising the inner-city.

The organisation connects individuals and institutions who want to make a tangible difference in the inner city , inspiring sustainable solutions that drive positive change and contribute to a cleaner, safer and more inclusive urban environment. DM



