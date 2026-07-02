Johannesburg is a city buried in waste – and the crisis is no longer just about missed bin days. Official replies from Pikitup at the June council meeting expose a utility in financial and operational freefall: billions spent on salaries while its core fleet has collapsed, debts to suppliers left unpaid, and frontline refuse collection outsourced to high‑risk contractors.

Residents have endured months of overflowing bins and chronic delays. Now it has been revealed that the multibillion-rand utility owes suppliers R1.33-billion, depends on contractors for 70% of its frontline labour, and is left with a collapsing fleet – with 141 of its 223 specialised collection vehicles broken down or scrapped.

In a bizarre financial paradox, the same documents show Pikitup sitting on a R2.15-billion cash cushion in its sweeping account. Yet the City has not replied to Daily Maverick questions asking why billions are being hoarded while debts remain unpaid and trucks rot in depots – raising immediate questions about systemic management failure inside one of Johannesburg’s most vital entities.

Community backlash

The service delivery situation has become so serious that Ward 98 (Randpark Ridge/Windsor) councillor Beverley Jacobs has begun circulating a community petition calling for an independent investigation into Pikitup’s recurring service failures.

Joburg Ward 98 (Randpark Ridge/Windsor) councillor Beverley Jacobs. (Photo: DA / Facebook)

In the petition, Jacobs says residents have experienced “repeated refuse collection failures for many months” and that, despite numerous recovery plans, “many have not been implemented as promised, leaving residents with overflowing refuse, health concerns and ongoing uncertainty while continuing to pay for this essential municipal service.” The petition concludes with a simple message: “We pay for the service. We want the service.”

Jacobs told Daily Maverick that in the space of 24 hours she collected more than 1,000 signatures.

“This hasn’t only been happening the past few weeks, it is months – there is no service delivery,” she said.

Resident complaints

For many Johannesburg residents, missed refuse collections have become an increasingly familiar part of daily life. Community Facebook groups and WhatsApp forums across the city have carried repeated complaints of overflowing bins, missed recycling collections and refuse left standing for days beyond scheduled collection dates.

Ward 117 councillor Tim Truluck. (Photo: Supplied)

Ward 117 councillor Tim Truluck warned residents that Pikitup was “struggling at the moment”. In subsequent updates, he attributed delays to backlogs, landfill site delays and numerous vehicle breakdowns.

The Norwood depot management recently advised councillors it was operating with only 10 of its 12 refuse collection trucks because of breakdowns, warning that outstanding collections would roll over into the weekend if they could not be completed.

Residents in Kensington, Cyrildene and other suburbs similarly reported missed refuse and recycling collections, while local media have documented repeated disruptions across Johannesburg over recent months.

Labour unrest

The latest setback came this week when Pikitup announced that refuse collection services had been disrupted by a protest involving casual workers employed through ad hoc service providers, who were demanding permanent employment with the utility.

In a media statement, Pikitup apologised to residents for the inconvenience and warned that the protest would worsen existing backlogs while contingency plans were being implemented to restore services.

While the utility attributed the latest disruption to the protest, its own written replies to council questions suggest the problems extend far beyond a single day’s industrial action.

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According to the council replies, only 82 of Pikitup’s 223 specialised refuse collection vehicles are currently operational. Another 81 vehicles are in workshops awaiting repairs, while 59 have been scrapped or written off.

Pikitup further disclosed that approximately 150 specialised refuse trucks were purchased before 2014 and have exceeded their intended operational lifespan. The utility said it requires approximately 67 new specialised refuse vehicles every year simply to maintain a sustainable fleet replacement programme.

Contractor dependence

The documents also reveal how dependent Johannesburg’s refuse collection service has become on outsourced labour. Pikitup said approximately 70% of refuse loaders used in Round Collection Refuse operations are supplied by contractors because of operational staffing shortages.

The council replies further reveal that approximately 40% of Pikitup’s general workers are over the age of 50, despite the physically demanding nature of refuse collection.

At the same time, several key management positions remain vacant, including the Chief Audit Executive, Executive Manager for Disposal, Resource Recovery and Technical Services, General Manager for Operations (Central Cluster), as well as five Regional Manager posts responsible for overseeing refuse collection across Johannesburg.

Illegal dumping

Illegal dumping is also placing growing pressure on the utility. Pikitup said it currently monitors 2,176 recurring illegal dumping hotspots across Johannesburg, and spends approximately R70-million every year clearing illegally dumped waste.

The growing number of dumping hotspots illustrates the knock‑on effects of inconsistent refuse collection, with illegally dumped waste creating additional environmental and financial pressure for the utility. Jacobs said the City had made no plans for the expansion of landfill sites that were filling up very quickly.

Financial contradictions

Pikitup operates on an annual budget of R4.821-billion. Yet council replies reveal that as of 30 May it owed contractors and suppliers more than R1.33-billion. The creditors include companies responsible for fleet maintenance, repairs, landfill operations, protective equipment, waste management equipment and refuse bins.

At the same time, a council reply confirms Pikitup held R2.15-billion in its sweeping account. Daily Maverick asked the utility to explain why supplier debt remained at R1.33-billion despite this reported balance, whether those funds were unrestricted, and how much of the debt was overdue. Pikitup did not respond. DM