Foreign nationals in limbo at Musina camp as border delays mount

Thousands of foreign nationals are living in limbo at the Musina Showgrounds temporary camp after document hitches and delays left them unable to cross into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border post.

Many have overstayed their visa in South Africa and cannot return home until they have been processed. Most have been living in the open for days.

“Some of us are unable to cross because we have overstayed,” said Munyaradzi Chitsike, a Zimbabwean from Mutare. He had been at the showgrounds for two days after travelling from Gauteng. “We don’t know what happens next. We are just waiting.”

Chitsike said thousands remain stranded between the border and the showgrounds. Most reported slow systems at Beitbridge, little food and no certainty.

Foreign nationals head for the Musina Showgrounds. (Photo: Frans Kwinda)

Local pastor Mashudu Tswene was at the showgrounds distributing clothes and necessities to families sleeping at the camp.

He said he came after seeing how bad conditions were for women and children with no shelter or food.

Limpopo’s MEC for social development, Florence Radzilani, visited the site on Thursday and said the province was satisfied with conditions there.

“The camp is well provided for,” said Radzilani. “People have shelter, and social workers are on the ground to provide the required services.”

She thanked NGOs and stakeholders for providing humanitarian assistance at the camp.

Vhembe police Captain Vuledzani Dathi said the police were monitoring the area.

“Police are working to make sure that all the processes are in order at the border and in Musina,” said Dathi.

Long queues formed at the Musina Home Affairs office as people sought travel documents. Buses continued to arrive on Thursday from Durban, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Western Cape, with some passengers reporting they had been on the road for four days.

Foreign nationals at the Beitbridge border post this week. (Photo: Frans Kwinda)

One man, who asked not to be identified, said he came to South Africa to try to make a living.

“We were provided with food and everything at the Durban camp. Here in Musina there is no food and no showers,” he said.

A Malawian national at the camp said he had lived in South Africa for four years and had all the necessary documents to be in the country. He said he was leaving because of the political climate.

“Things in South Africa are bad because we are fighting for jobs with locals,” he said. “The MK party just wants everyone out. It’s chasing everyone out. I am happy that I am going back home.” DM