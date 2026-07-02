Chicago heatwave sends residents and pets to the beach

A man hugs his dog after it was rescued from the rubble of a building damaged by earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, 01 July 2026. EPA/Ronald Pena R People look at burned-down buildings after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean on June 30, 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the main earthquake was followed by a 7.5-magnitude aftershock less than a minute later. The number of fatal victims increased to more than 1700, while the number of injured people exceeded 5,000. More than 70,000 people are reported missing. (Photo: Jesus Vargas/Getty Images) People walk by damaged buildings around Catia La Mar in La Guaira after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean, on July 1, 2026 in La Guaira, Venezuela. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the main earthquake on June 24, 2026 was followed by a 7.5-magnitude aftershock less than a minute later. The number of fatal victims increased to 2295, while the number of injured people exceeded 10,000. More than 70,000 people are reported missing. (Photo by Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images) Smoke from the Aspen Acres fire rises above a home on July 1, 2026 in Pueblo, Colorado. Over 35,000 acres and more than 100 structures have burned in the Aspen Acres fire, one of several blazes that are currently burning across the state after a warm and dry winter. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) People gather to watch a light show projected onto the Washington Monument on July 01, 2026 in Washington, DC. The monument will be lit up for 18 minutes every night until July 5th in celebration of America's 250th. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) Visitors ride a ferris wheel at the Great American State Fair in Washington, DC, USA, 01 July 2026. The 16-day celebration, championed by US President Donald Trump, has been plagued by low turnout and bad weather. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO Visitors glance upward at the Capitol Rotunda during a tour on Capitol Hill on June 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives returned to session as the Senate remained on recess. (Photo: Tom Brenner/Getty Images) A fisherman hauls in a fish from the Atlantic ocean on July 01, 2026 in North Miami Beach, Florida. Reports indicate that the world's oceans experienced their warmest June in recorded history, with global sea surface temperatures reaching an unprecedented 69.76°F. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) A Gendarme tries to calm a woman who has been parted from her child after attempting to board a dinghy to cross into the English Channel on June 30, 2026 in Wissant, France. Nearly 12,000 migrants have made the crossing to the UK this year, around 37% fewer than in the same period in 2025. The UK government is expected to introduce new immigration and asylum legislation ahead of the release of quarterly immigration figures later this week. (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images) Pope Leo XIV presides over a Mass on the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul at St. Peter's Basilica on June 29, 2026 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo: Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images) Aerial view of Mexican fans gathering at the Angel of Independence celebrations after Mexico's victory against Ecuador in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 30, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo: Alfredo Martinez/Getty Images) People crowd the Liangma River canal in boats and other floatation devices on a hot day on June 28, 2026 in Beijing, China. Temperatures in the Chinese capital reached as high as 34 degrees celcius Saturday. (Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) People participate in the Pride March on June 28, 2026 in NewYork City. New York City Pride's 2026 theme, "For All of Us," honors the 1969 Stonewall uprising, when members of the LGBTQIA+ community stood up against police harassment at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, sparking the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement. (Photo: Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) A corgi participates in the 56th annual SF Pride Parade on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Approximately 1 million people attended SF Pride on Sunday. (Photo: Heather Diehl/Getty Images) Samuel Moutoussamy #8 of Congo DR controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Congo DR and Uzbekistan at Atlanta Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Hyunkyung Park of South Korea celebrates after winning the tournament following the final round of EARTH MONDAMIN CUP at Camellia Hills Country Club on June 29, 2026 in Sodegaura, Chiba, Japan. (Photo: Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images) A Japan fan reacts after the 1-2 loss during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Brazil and Japan at Houston Stadium on June 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Andres Guardado is thrown up by players of Mexico as they celebrate after the team's victory and progression to the Round of 16 after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador at Mexico City Stadium on June 30, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images)



