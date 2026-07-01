Why South Africa’s small businesses are finally getting the loyalty tools they deserve

Walk into any major South African retailer and the loyalty pitch begins before you’ve even reached the till. Scan your card. Earn your points. Download the app. It’s a seamless, well-oiled machine – and it’s been the exclusive territory of big business for far too long.

For the hundreds of thousands of independent merchants who power South Africa’s economy – the café owner in Woodstock, the boutique in Melville, the nail bar in Soweto – building that same kind of customer loyalty has historically meant a drawer full of stamp cards, a spreadsheet that no one updates, or simply hoping people come back out of habit. The playing field has never been level.

That changes now.

At Yoco Next, the company’s flagship product event held recently, Yoco announced the launch of its Loyalty Programme – a fully integrated, no-fuss rewards system built directly into the Yoco point-of-sale experience. It’s the simplest platform designed specifically for South African SMEs, offering loyalty as a native feature. And the implications for small business owners are significant.

The problem with loyalty – until now

Loyalty programmes work. The data is unambiguous. According to Yoco’s own figures, 76% of South Africans actively participate in loyalty programmes, and last quarter alone, R4.9 billion in sales across the Yoco merchant network came from returning customers. Regulars aren’t just nice to have – they are, quite literally, what keeps small businesses alive.

But setting up a loyalty programme as an independent merchant has always been painful. Third-party platforms cost money, require integration, and add complexity to an already demanding day. Stamp cards are low-tech and easily lost. And most digital solutions require customers to download yet another app – a significant barrier in a market where app fatigue is real and data costs remain a concern.

Yoco’s answer is deceptively simple: remove every one of those friction points.

How it works

Yoco Loyalty is built into the Yoco POS experience and available on the Yoco Plus Plan at R249 per month – with the first 30 days free. There’s no separate system to pay for, no integration to configure, and no customer app to download.

When a customer pays at a Yoco terminal for the first time, they’re prompted to enter their phone number. That’s it. From that moment, every card payment they make at that merchant automatically earns them points. No separate app to download. No stamp to collect. No account to log into.

Customers can check their points balance at any time via WhatsApp – a channel that requires no download and is already part of daily life for the vast majority of South Africans. When they’re ready to redeem, they simply enter their phone number at the terminal.

For merchants, setup takes minutes. Open the Yoco App, navigate to the Manage tab, set your earn rate – the percentage of each sale that converts to redeemable points – and activate. Most merchants start between 2% and 5%, but the rate is fully customisable and can be adjusted at any time. Points earned by customers never expire, meaning the value proposition stays intact over time.

What merchants are saying

The early results speak for themselves.

Francois Zietsman, owner of SUUR Bakery & Eatery, was among the first merchants to activate Yoco Loyalty after Yoco Next. Within a month, the impact was clear. “Our customers love the simplicity of this loyalty program,” he said.

That kind of adoption rate – without any marketing spend, app install prompts, or loyalty card printing costs – reflects what happens when the infrastructure is genuinely frictionless. Customers don’t need to be convinced to join a programme that works simply by paying the way they already do.

For a business like another early adopter merchant called Brewsky, 210 enrolled loyalty customers in 8 days isn’t just a vanity metric. It’s a database of regulars, a mechanism for repeat visits, and a competitive edge that previously only belonged to chains with dedicated CRM budgets.

The bigger picture

Yoco’s move into loyalty is part of a broader strategic shift the company signalled at Yoco Next: from payments infrastructure to full business operating system. The Plus Plan, which bundles Loyalty alongside the Yoco POS software, positions Yoco as the platform through which small merchants manage not just transactions, but customer relationships.

It’s a smart pivot at a time when South Africa’s informal and semi-formal economy is under pressure. Foot traffic is harder to win. Consumer spending is more considered. And for small businesses operating on tight margins, the difference between a customer who returns twice a month and one who returns every week can be the difference between growth and survival.

Loyalty programmes, when done right, drive exactly that behaviour. They create a tangible, habitual reason to return. And when they’re embedded in the payment flow – invisible to the customer, effortless for the merchant – the conversion from one-time buyer to loyal regular becomes almost automatic. DM

Yoco Loyalty is available on the Yoco Plus Plan at R249/month, with the first 30 days free. Merchants can activate directly through the Yoco App. For more information, visit Yoco loyalty programme.