Corruption Watch has been fighting corruption in South Africa since January 2012

Communication

Corruption Watch provides a platform for reporting corruption. Anyone can safely share what they experience and observe and can speak out against corruption. Our communication channels include our website, a WhatsApp number, social media, e-mail or post. The current Covid-19 lockdown unfortunately prevents us from taking walk-in reports at our office.

Investigation

We investigate selected reports of alleged acts of corruption, in particular those cases that have the most serious impact on our society. For instance, these may be cases involving basic health or education services which affect the most disadvantaged South Africans. We hand our findings over to the relevant authorities to take further action, and we monitor the progress of each case. We work with mainstream and community media to make sure that corruption is fully exposed through our investigative work.

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Research

We gather and analyse information to identify patterns and hot spots of corruption. We prepare research reports on these hot spots to expose and find solutions to systemic corruption. Using our own communication platforms and the media, we share our findings with the public, like-minded non-governmental organisations and public sector bodies, all of which are undermined by corruption.

Mobilisation

We build campaigns that mobilise people to take a stand against corruption. Our campaigns involve the public, community groups and other organisations such as trade unions. DM



