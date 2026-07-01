20 Questions with Kevin Momberg

Favourite book. Of all time and recently?

I was obsessed with Harry Potter as a kid and then as an adult. Recently read a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms by George RR Martin and loved it!

Favourite film. Of all time and recently?

My absolute favourite is Ace Ventura, Pet Detective. (Can recite every word!). I recently watched Project Hail Mary, rather brilliant and I was very tearful at the end. Very inspiriting and moving!

Favourite series. Of all time and recently?

My favourites would be a tie between The Office, Seinfeld and Eastbound and Down (sucker for a comedy). Might be the same answer as my book but I recently watched…a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, an amazing rendition of the source material.

What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?

A set of premium tournament-level darts and a carry case. One day I will get a 180 with them, I promise.

What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?

A screenshot of a lady dropping her phone in a beer at the World Cup in the States.

What app do you spend the most time on?

The Fantasy Premier League app (massive football fan).

What’s your favourite piece of trivia?

Candy floss was invented by a dentist.

What’s the weirdest superstition you secretly believe in?

Don’t spit into the wind.

If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?

I would love to relive the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. What an incredible time for our amazing country as well as a celebration of the beautiful game.

Window seat or aisle seat?

Window seat.

If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?

Dan Auerbach, the lead singer of the Black Keys. I would love to play guitar like him.

Career highlight?

I redesigned the Pizza Perfect restaurant chain. All the design work was done by hand on paper. I picked everything from the tiles in the stores to the shape of the pizza oven. An amazing experience.

What are people always surprised to learn about you?

I am a huge Johnny Cash fan. I am also obsessed with records, have a massive collection.

You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?

Stealing the latest Black Keys vinyl from the record store.

If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?

I would be in advertising. Worked in that industry for more than 10 years before joining the Mav.

What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?

My Yoyo’s Cape parrot hat! All proceeds go to saving the indigenous Cape parrot. Check them out!

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

This too shall pass.

Name one person you admire?

Wayne Rooney – what a player.

What’s your current guilty pleasure?

A 5-Star chocolate.

If you could travel anywhere tomorrow, where would you go?

Japan.