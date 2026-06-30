While anti-migrant marches drew large crowds in Johannesburg, Durban and elsewhere on Tuesday, the most significant incident in Nelson Mandela Bay ended with residents and private security officers intervening on behalf of a migrant shop owner.

This was in Kwadwesi, where three men were arrested after being detained by members of the public. The police also confiscated a firearm.

Despite heightened tensions and expectations of unrest in parts of the city, Nelson Mandela Bay remained largely calm, amid a heightened police presence and private security operations.

Korsten in Gqeberha, which had been flagged as a potential hotspot for anti-immigrant protests, was calm on Tuesday. While some businesses opened their doors a little later than usual, shopkeepers indicated they had no intention of closing. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Korsten — flagged as a major area of concern due to its high concentration of foreign-owned businesses — started the morning slower than usual.

Amid the tension, one Somali shop owner stood his ground, refusing to prove his legal status to anyone other than law enforcement officials.

“This is my country too. I have no intention of leaving South Africa. Where must I go if I leave here?” said the shop owner, who declined to be named.

“I have been here for over 10 years. I have a family here, and my whole life is here. No one is going to force me to produce any papers. I follow all the rules and employ people here. I do not cause any trouble,” he said.

Many neighbouring businesses were still closed after 9am, and Durban Road, the commercial hub of the area, was unusually subdued. Delivery vehicles that often clog the street were parked on the side of the road, while pavement stalls where vendors sell fruit, vegetables and braaied meat were also quiet.

As the morning progressed, several shop owners opened their stores ahead of the month-end trading rush, and by 10am, the street was bustling.

In Newton Park, an e-hailer from Zimbabwe said he was in constant contact with family members in other parts of the country who feared for their safety amid the ongoing tension.

“Here in Gqeberha all is quiet. Of course, things are a bit tense, but I am more worried about my brother in Johannesburg. Things seem a bit more serious on that side.”

The 29-year-old came to South Africa a year ago due to a lack of work opportunities back home, but said he would rather go back to Zimbabwe if the current unrest over foreign nationals persists.

“I am less worried about today, and more concerned for the next few weeks. If things don’t improve, I would rather take my chances back in Zimbabwe.”

March flops

In Kariega, a march planned to start at 9am failed to get off the ground. There were no signs of protesters at the assembly point, a shopping centre in KwaNobuhle, and the end destination, Market Square in front of the Kariega Town Hall, was deserted, except for a few pedestrians.

Market Square in front of the Kariega Town Hall, which was meant to be the end-point of a march, was deserted on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

In Kwadwesi, tensions flared briefly when residents and private security operatives intervened to prevent the alleged looting of a migrant-owned spaza shop.

Three men were arrested shortly before noon after they allegedly attempted to break into the shop, according to armed private security officers at the scene.

The shop’s bent steel gate was lying on the ground in front of the shop, evidence of the attempted break-in.

Security operatives, contracted by local shop owners, said the suspects were confronted by the community and kept at the scene until the police arrived. They were found inside a Toyota Quantum minibus and were allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Three suspects were arrested and a firearm confiscated after the community of Kwadwesi apprehended a group of men going around to foreign-owned shops, asking for documents and threatening the owners. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

The suspects reportedly moved from one shop to the next in the area, demanding that migrant shop owners produce documentation to prove they were legally in the country.

In New Brighton and Kwazakele, also flagged as potential hotpots, some foreign-owned spaza shops remained closed for most of the day.

No protests were reported in Motherwell, and councillors in the different wards monitored the situation on the ground, reporting directly to the police.

Motherwell councillor Thanduxolo Doda said he drove around the area, but noted no unusual activity.

“We are happy with what we’re seeing so far. From what I understand, there’s been no applications for marches to the municipality, so any march that happens will be considered illegal,” said Doda.

The streets of Motherwell were quiet on Tuesday. Some shops stayed closed in anticipation of protest action, which never occurred. (Photo: Deon Ferreria)

There were reports on social media groups that residents of Airport Valley, a settlement next to the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Walmer, had closed off roads as part of protest action, but ward councillor Nozuko Mbambo-Tys dismissed this as fake news.

Foreign nationals arrested

In the lead-up to Tuesday, the police in Nelson Mandela Bay arrested dozens of undocumented foreign nationals during special operations.

On Monday, a 32-year-old Malawian national was arrested on charges of fraud after residents reported a suspicious exchange of cash and documents in North End.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a member of the public approached police members with information about the occupants of a silver Renault Kwid, who were allegedly exchanging money, documents and what appeared to be passports.

“Further investigation led to the discovery of a Malawian male allegedly in possession of cash, eight passports not belonging to him, complete and incomplete immigration documents, and a suspected stolen cellphone. The suspect failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for being in possession of these items and was subsequently arrested,” said Janse van Rensburg.

Also on Monday, police in Gqeberha arrested 76 undocumented foreign nationals, including seven children, at a house in Havelock Street, in Gqeberha’s Central area.

In addition, three suspects, aged 43, 43 and 50, two from Uganda and one from Malawi, were arrested on charges of aiding and abetting undocumented foreign nationals, the distribution of fraudulent documents, and possession of counterfeit goods.

Law enforcement commended

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber commended its members and law enforcement agencies across the metro for the role they played in maintaining safety, security and calm on Tuesday.

Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said while several businesses had implemented precautionary measures to minimise disruptions and ensure the safety of their employees, the visible presence of law enforcement and the responsible conduct of all contributed to a calm and orderly day.

“[Tuesday’s] outcome also demonstrates what can be achieved when effective safety and security measures are visible, coordinated and consistently implemented. The chamber would like to see this same level of policing, law enforcement presence and public safety become the norm every day.

“A stable and secure operating environment is essential for economic confidence, investment and job creation. [Tuesday] demonstrated the value of preparedness, cooperation and responsible civic conduct in protecting both constitutional rights and economic activity,” said Van Huyssteen. DM