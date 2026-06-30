Public enemy No 1 Henry Pollock backs up his antics with performances

Henry Pollock. Two words that bring out the worst in some South African rugby supporters.

The cocky kid with the big mouth seems to have riled Bok fans. The only reason, as far as I can tell, is that he’s a bit different and seems to be quite mouthy on the field.

Henry Pollock of Northampton Saints celebrates after scoring a try against Leinster in the Champions Cup semifinal on 3 May 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

Just before the England squad departed London for Joburg last week, Pollock posted a message on social media that said: “See you soon” with a South African flag and blood emojis. Bait sent. Many bites followed.

When the Springboks and England meet at Ellis Park on 4 July, the expectation (hope?) from fans seems to be that the world champions will target Pollock.

That’s partly true, of course, as they would target any player who can hurt them. But as far as setting some sort of ‘enforcer’ out to hound Pollock over every blade of the Ellis Park turf, that is unlikely. The Boks like to break down systems, not individuals.

But the narrative of this clash being the Boks versus Pollock has gained traction.

Fuel to the fire

It hasn’t helped that some throwaway comments from Bok greats such as Duane Vermeulen and Schalk Burger have fuelled the anti-Pollock blaze. Burger called Pollock a “TikTok dancer” on his podcast. The great former Bok also said many nice things about Pollock.

In March this year, when the Bok management presented their season’s plans to the media, assistant coach and two-time World Cup winner Vermeulen was asked what he thought of Pollock.

Vermeulen was forthright and mostly complimentary. Vermeulen compared Pollock to a young Burger, who burst on the Test scene in 2003 with long, blond locks and a boot-full of attitude.

Henry Pollock of Northampton Saints is tackled by Adrien Seguret of Castres on 7 December 2024.

“You see the hair and then only do you see the tackle,” Vermeulen quipped. “He (Pollock) has his following and the people that like him, but there are a helluva lot of people that obviously dislike him too. But he plays, and he has an impact, and he brings excitement to the game.”

And then came the line that everyone latched on to, because Duane said it with a little smirk and a distant look of wistful regret in his eye.

“I would love to have a comeback (at Ellis Park), but only if it’s for 10 minutes.” The implication was clear – the old lion wanted a chance to put the young upstart in his place.

Almost certainly, Pollock would’ve welcomed that challenge. And he would’ve been up to it too. Because say what you like about the Northampton man, he’s a fine player.

Smiling assassin

Pollock plays with a smile, which masks a tough, uncompromising competitor. And like the best early 2000s Aussie cricketers, Pollock appears to sledge with the best of them. And like that great Aussie cricket team, he backs up his antics with performances.

In the 2025/26 Premiership season, Pollock averaged 18 carries, 82 metres, five defenders beaten, 12 tackles and two turnovers won per game.

He played every minute of every Premiership game he started in 2026. Last season, he scored seven tries in seven Champions Cup games on the way to facing Bordeaux in the final, on top of prolific breakdown and tackling work that earned him a Player of the Tournament nomination.

Overall, in 2024/25 he made 22 Premiership appearances with 10 tries as Northampton reached the Champions Cup final.

Henry Pollock of Northampton Saints in action during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match against Saracens on 17 May 2025. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

He came off the bench on his England debut against Wales and scored twice in a record 68-14 win and went on to become the youngest player named in the 2025 British & Lions squad to Australia. It’s not a bad body of work for such a young player.

He must fully convince the world that he is a quality Test player, but he is only 21 and far from the finished product. From his perspective, what better place than Ellis Park against the world champions to make a huge statement?

Pollock’s talent and outstanding stats are not delivered with grim, indefatigable consistency à la Pieter-Steph du Toit, but with energetic attitude and swagger. Rugby is a conservative sport in many ways, and the establishment is uncomfortable with “different”.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

Which ironically, is why Bok coach Rassie Erasmus isn’t as riled by Pollock as many of his countrymen.

Erasmus is himself a maverick. When he was a top player in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Rassie was a dynamic, “different” type of loose forward who offloaded, ran like a back and played rugby in a way South Africans, in particular, weren’t used to seeing.

Maybe he wasn’t as mouthy as Pollock, but by Erasmus’ own admission, he was “lekker windgat” as a rising star in the South African game. And he backed up his cockiness on the field in those early years of professionalism.

Which is precisely why Erasmus will be priming his players to ignore the antics, the verbal jibes and the sneering disdain Pollock might bring (whether real or fake) and rather focus on ensuring the England flank has his own hands full.

Under the skin

Pollock, all of 21, is not shy to tell opponents, regardless of their stature in the game, where they might have messed up. He gets up noses and raises hackles, which is part of his pantomime villain schtick.

That can get to players if they’re not fully tuned in on playing the game and not the man.

What will be concerning the Boks more, as the world champions prepare to meet England at Ellis Park on Saturday, is what Pollock does with his feet, hands and brain as a rugby player.

The bravado and big personality can mask something else – that behind the façade is an immensely talented rugby player who is a game-breaker.

It’s no surprise that Erasmus has toned down rhetoric about Pollock this week.

Several times the media has raised Pollock in discussion with the coach, hoping to lure Erasmus into saying something controversial about the blonde loose forward.

Litelihle Bester of South Africa is challenged by Henry Pollock of England in their World Rugby U20 Championship 2024 match at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Erasmus has been on his best behaviour. “Pollock is like Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu). People make hype around a player. I don’t always think the players want that hype,” Erasmus said.

“They just have personalities that are different to others, but what counts is what they do on the field, and Henry certainly does his job on the field, and that’s something we have to contain.”

He said that if he were coaching Pollock, he’d look only at his output, because “his output is awesome,” according to Erasmus.

Of course, the Boks will be looking at ways to neutralise Pollock’s threats – his lightning speed off the mark, good step and appetite for graft behind the smirk – but they will not rise to the bait Henry will throw out.

There is one area where Erasmus might be wrong, though, in that Pollock does want the hype. It’s not just a media creation.

Off the pitch, his star power converted into a notable business move in March when he signed with top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn’s newly formed Matchroom Talent Agency.

Pollock became Hearn’s second non-boxing client after UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

“I watched this kid and I immediately thought: superstar. I honestly believe he can single-handedly ignite this sport (rugby),” Hearn said.

What better way to enhance the Pollock image than a standout performance at Ellis Park?

The stage is set. DM