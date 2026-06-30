Paraguay shock Germany at World Cup while Brazil edge Japan in thriller

Paraguay’s players turned themselves into football legends by defeating Germany in the World Cup on Monday, coach Gustavo Alfaro said.

“We never believe that we are beaten,” Alfaro told reporters after his team’s penalty shootout victory. “Twenty-six warriors went out there and they came back as legends.”

The Argentinian coach had come under criticism after Paraguay lost their opener 4-1 to co-hosts the US and scored only one more goal in their other two group matches.

Matias Galarza of Paraguay (left) tackles Deniz Undav of Germany. The Paraguayans bundled out the four-time Word Cup winners. (Photo: Daniela Porcelli / Getty Images)

However, they squeezed into the knockout rounds and then stunned Germany 4-3 on penalties after the teams were tied 1-1 after 120 minutes, handing the four-time champions their first World Cup penalty shootout defeat.

Alfaro said the heavy defeat to the US had paved the way for Monday’s historic win.

“If we had not learned from the loss, we would not have been prepared for this match,” he said. “I told the players that we have lived through an epic evening.”

Paraguay opened the scoring against the run of play in the 42nd minute with a Julio Enciso header before Kai Havertz equalised in the 54th minute.

José Canale of Paraguay scores the decisive penalty against Germany at Boston Stadium. (Photo: Image Photo Agency / Getty Images)

José Canale hit the decisive penalty to give the underdogs a memorable victory and spark wild celebrations, as they advanced to the next round where they will face either title contenders France or Sweden in the last 16.

The Germans saw Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah fail to score from the spot before Canale, after two misses by the South Americans, kept his composure to seal their win.

For the Germans, who had a Tah header disallowed in extra time, it was a bitter defeat.

“We should not be blaming the referee or the penalty shootout today,” captain Joshua Kimmich said.

“If you cannot beat Paraguay over 120 minutes then you are deservedly eliminated. You should not depend on the opponents’ luck or no luck. You should have the quality in the squad to clearly beat this opponent.”

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich (right) said after the game that the Germans deserved to be eliminated for failing to beat Paraguay in open play. (Photo: Megan Briggs / Getty Images)

The South Americans had dug in, surviving a disallowed German goal and hanging on for penalties.

It was the biggest win at the tournament for the South Americans, who reached the quarterfinals in 2010 and had not qualified since, while Germany’s international reputation is now in tatters after consecutive World Cup group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro had special praise for José Canale, who scored the winning penalty against Germany. (Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

“As things always are with us, we don’t do things without suffering,” Alfaro said, adding a special tribute for Canale whose professional career has been marked by loan spells at clubs in Paraguay, Argentina and Mexico.

“Canale is one of life’s champions because he has had to go through a lot of adversity,” Alfaro said. “A night like this is one of the gifts that life can give you. It’s divine justice.”

Paraguay will face either France or Sweden on 4 July.

National holiday

Paraguay President Santiago Peña declared a national holiday for Tuesday to celebrate the country’s shock victory.

“Today, an entire country celebrates,” Peña posted on X along with a picture of himself signing the decree.

“It celebrates the victory of a team that represents the deepest part of our identity: the grit, the faith, and the strength of people who never give up.”

The text of the decree, also shared by Peña on social media, said Paraguay’s victory went far beyond sport and justified a nationwide celebration.

“The government cannot remain indifferent to this tremendous achievement,” the decree read. “It is necessary to facilitate the gathering of all Paraguayans in celebration of this historic day.”

Paraguay is the second South American country to declare a holiday after a surprise World Cup result against Germany at the tournament.

Last week, Ecuador President Daniel Noboa also announced a national holiday after his country secured a 2-1 victory over the Germans in Group E to reach the knockout stage.

Brazil belief

Patience and a change of strategy at halftime were the secrets to Brazil’s last-gasp 2-1 victory over Japan in Houston on Monday, which sealed a place in the last 16, according to coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The experience of coach Carlo Ancelotti gave Brazil the edge during a tought tussle against Japan. (Photo: Chris Brunskill / Fantasista / Getty Images)

Brazil turned around a deficit in a World Cup knockout game for the first time since beating England 2-1 in the quarterfinals in 2002, as a goal from Gabriel Martinelli in the 95th minute defeated a Japan side that had proven stubborn.

Ancelotti said the belief was always there that they would score, but a tweak in tactics at halftime to use more crosses into the box paid dividends as Casemiro equalised and Brazil seized control of the game.

“This was the most complete game we have played (at the World Cup),” Ancelotti said. “We had trouble in the first half as Japan were defending well, they were close and tight to us.

“In the second half, we overcame it, we got some space and put in crosses. This was an evolution (in tactics) for sure.

“At halftime I said to the players to be patient, because sooner or later we would score a goal. But we had to keep our shape to ensure we did not compromise the game further.

“Japan is a very good team, very organised, they create dangerous opportunities and get close (defensively). They are physical.”

Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil scores the winning goal against Japan at Houston Stadium in Texas. (Photo: Chris Brunskill / Fantasista / Getty Images)

Ancelotti praised Martinelli’s contribution off the bench, saying he is the perfect impact substitute.

“Martinelli has a lot of intensity as a player, he is always on his top game,” he said.

Ancelotti did not use Neymar off the bench but said he had considered bringing on the experienced forward.

“We were thinking about (extra time). I told Neymar that if it was a draw at a certain point, I would put him on the pitch. As it turned out we did not need him.”

Next up for Brazil are the winners of Tuesday’s last-32 tie between Ivory Coast and Norway, which they will play in New Jersey on Sunday.

“We can never be content with what we are doing,” Ancelotti said. “We are doing a good job, but we need to improve. We want to play at our highest level.

“We really enjoyed today’s match, but we need to think about the next match. We respect all teams and all players.” Reuters/DM