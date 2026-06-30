Naspers profitability jumps 84%, free cash flow up $2bn in 3 years

Highlights

53%1 growth in Ecosystem2 revenue, to $9.7 billion

84% increase in Ecosystem aEBITDA to $1.3 billion

Record free cash flow generation of $1.5 billion

24% growth in core headline earnings per share

$46 billion returned through buybacks, driving 16pp NAV accretion

$2 billion of non-core asset sales

ToqanClaw, Prosus agentic platform, available to 5 Million+ partners globally

Fabricio Bloisi, CEO of Prosus and Naspers, said:

“At Naspers we are building something fundamentally different, an AI-powered Lifestyle Ecosystem that gets smarter and stronger with every interaction. Eighteen months ago, this was a vision. Today the integrated ecosystem is a reality, and it’s scaling fast. The more we grow, the greater the opportunity ahead.

“Our AI capabilities are live, scaling and delivering real competitive advantage. We are moving from reactive platforms to intelligent systems that predict, personalise and execute, based on proprietary data. The Large Commerce Model, our agentic platform Toqan and our life assistants are changing how our customers and partners experience the digital economy. We said we would deliver results, innovation and discipline. We delivered all three. Prosus is much more than it was a year ago – and we are just getting started.”

Nico Marais, CFO of Prosus and Naspers, said:

“FY26 was a landmark year for Naspers. We delivered strong free cash flow, tripled our ecosystem aEBITDA in two years, and achieved profitability across all three regional ecosystems. These results reflect the discipline of our teams and the compounding effect of consistent execution. Looking ahead, we are deploying capital by investing in iFood and JET to strengthen our food ecosystem, continuing our buyback programme, and actively building Prosus Plus. Our fundamentals are strong, our strategy is clear, and we are confident in our ability to keep delivering value for shareholders.”

Ecosystem progress

Latin America (iFood, iFood Pago, Despegar, OLX Brasil and Sympla)

In Latin America, we are building an integrated ecosystem of operations, investments and partnerships. iFood, iFood Pago and Despegar are already generating cross-platform synergies, powered by the LCM and connected by Life Assistants.

iFood

iFood expanded its market leadership, growing beyond food delivery, with loyalty, fintech and new categories all gaining meaningful traction.

Revenue grew 40% (28%), with aEBITDA up 56% (49%) to $400 million and aEBIT up 58% (51%) to $358 million.

Core food delivery grew orders by 8% and GMV by 17% (12%), with Clube loyalty accounting for 45% of total food delivery volume by March.

iFood Pago scaled strongly, with revenue up 219% (93%) to $463 million, now accounting for approximately 25% of iFood total revenues; aEBITDA turned positive at $38 million.

Broader categories (grocery, pharmacy, convenience) continued to scale, with revenue up 34% in local currency, excluding M&A, GMV up 47% and improving aEBITDA margins.

Despegar

Integration with iFood delivered strong results, with 21% of Brazil’s B2C net revenues generated by iFood customers.

Gross bookings grew 29% to $5.9 billion, driving revenue of $804 million and aEBITDA of $131 million, with a 16% aEBITDA margin.

Orders increased by 44%, with Brazil growing revenue at over 40% (29%), outpacing the broader market.

India (PayU + investment portfolio, incl. Swiggy, Meesho, ixigo and Rapido)

Our Indian ecosystem is evolving through better execution and acquisitions of high-potential businesses, with new investments in Rapido and ixigo. PayU is increasingly connected across this ecosystem, adding new partnerships and driving measurable cross-platform synergies.

PayU

Revenue grew 13% (11%) to $781 million, with aEBITDA turning positive at $18 million for the first time – a significant milestone.

Processed $90 billion of TPV, with payments revenue up (10%) 6% to $577 million and aEBITDA of $12 million.

Credit pivoted to profitability, with aEBITDA of $6 million.

Europe (OLX, Just Eat Takeaway.com)

In Europe, we want to replicate our Latin American ecosystem success. With category-leading businesses delivering AI-powered best-in-class consumer experiences, we see huge potential for value creation in this important market.

OLX

A strong performance across all verticals, with revenue growing 28% (16%) to $992 million and aEBITDA up 53% (38%) to $481 million, with an 8pp margin expansion to 48%.

Motors delivered an exceptional performance, growing revenue 42% (20%) to $429 million and expanding aEBITDA margins to 59%.

Real estate showed strong growth, with revenue up 26% (24%) to $185 million and an aEBITDA margin of 46%.

Jobs delivered steady revenue growth of 14% (7%) to $87 million, sustaining a strong aEBITDA margin of 43% despite a challenging market.

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Operational turnaround focused on three priorities: cultural shift to The Prosus Way, accelerating technology and innovation, and sharpening market focus.

For the six-month post-acquisition period, JET delivered revenue of US$1.9bn, aEBITDA of $83 million and aEBIT of $8 million.

Early pilot results in selected cities show order growth of up to 25%, validating the transformation approach.

South African businesses

Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, Group Executive Director of Naspers and Prosus, said: “The Takealot Group reaching full-year profitability is a defining moment for South Africa’s digital economy, and proof of what long-term backing of a homegrown business can deliver. In 15 years it has built the infrastructure and trust South African ecommerce needs, and today serves millions of customers while supporting tens of thousands of livelihoods. We see the same drive across AutoTrader and Property24, which are setting the pace in local AI innovation. AutoTrader is doing this through its AI-powered AutoTrader Intelligence platform, while Property24 is the first local property platform to bring AI home search to ChatGPT. As South Africa grows its economy, we remain a long-term partner in a more innovative and inclusive future.”

Takealot Group

The Takealot Group continued to grow its position as South Africa’s leading ecommerce ecosystem, now serving more than 6.2 million active customers who placed over 60 million orders across its platforms in FY26.

Strong performance as the Group hit $1 billion in revenue, up 18%, defending its market leadership.

GMV up 14% to $2 billion, driving an 60% increase in aEBITDA to US$78m, and full-year aEBIT profitability for the first time of $11 million.

Takealot.com delivered strong topline growth with GMV up 15%, orders up 18% and revenue up 19% to $906 million.

Mr D grew GMV 13% and revenue 11% to $138 million, delivering a stable aEBIT of $4 million.

Takealot Fulfilment Solutions (TFS), positioned as the Group’s newest infrastructure business to monetise logistics for external customers, recorded 93.5% YoY revenue growth. DM



