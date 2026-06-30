Morocco have earned world’s respect after beating Dutch, says coach Ouahbi

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said his side had earned respect after knocking the Netherlands out of the World Cup in a penalty shootout on Monday, adding that his players were fuelled by the desire to make the millions watching back home proud.

Morocco beat the Dutch 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the last 16, where they will face co-hosts Canada.

Ismael Saibari converted the winning spot kick after goalkeeper Yassine Bounou had saved Crysencio Summerville’s attempt.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi celebrates with Ismael Saibari. (Photo: Alfredo Lopez / Jam Media / Getty Images)

“Morocco has gained everybody’s respect now,” Ouahbi told reporters. “It’s not because of what we’ve said. We’ve now shown it.”

The coach, who stepped up from Morocco’s under-20 set-up after helping guide the country’s youth teams to success, said his players were driven by something greater than football.

“This team, and all the Moroccan youth teams, are fighting for much, much more than just football or simply winning a match,” he said.

“They know that behind them there are millions and millions of people. We played when it was two in the morning in Morocco and we’re certain that most people stayed awake. That gives you the energy not to give up, to keep going and to believe in yourself.”

Ouahbi said Morocco had dominated the match despite needing penalties to progress.

“We completely dominated a Netherlands team,” he said.

“We had 70% possession, more shots and more expected goals. We controlled the match,” he added.

“We wanted to stay calm, play our game and believe that if it went to penalties we had an exceptional goalkeeper. We didn’t turn the match into a chaotic battle. We controlled it.”

Ouahbi said the Netherlands’ defensive approach came as a surprise but viewed it as recognition of Morocco’s growing stature.

From left: Morocco’s Noussair Mazraoui, Achraf Hakimi, Anass Salah Eddine, Chemsdine Talbi, Issa Diop, Gessime Yassine and Soufiane Rahimi celebrate victory over the Netherlands at Monterrey Stadium on 29 June, 2026. (Photo: BSR Agency / Getty Images)

“I really didn’t expect this kind of low block because the Netherlands like to have the ball and are very strong when they do,” he said. “I saw this type of play as a form of respect.”

The 49-year-old felt Morocco’s run to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar had changed the country’s mentality.

“For the past few years, Moroccan players believe in themselves and the supporters believe in us as well,” he said.

Ouahbi cautioned that Canada would provide another stern test in the last 16 but said Morocco would approach the knockout tie full of belief.

“Nobody can stop us if we play the football we know how to play,” he said. “But nobody is unbeatable. If we get things wrong, we’ll go home.”

Koeman defensive

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said they went with a more defensive approach against Morocco to give them a better chance of winning rather than out of any fear of their opponents.

Koeman made no apologies for fielding five defenders, even if he expects a torrent of criticism in the wake of their defeat.

The coach, who has had to deal with disapproval after diverting from the traditional “Dutch school” of attacking football, felt that playing with five at the back was the right strategy to overcome the north Africans.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman defended his defensive approach. (Photo: BSR Agency / Getty Images)

“With this defensive approach, we gave away much less than we did during the (group) matches,” he said, adding that he would decide on his future with the side after reflecting on the team’s elimination.

“That was positive, but also we were less offensive.

“You can think of the tactics whatever you like, but we gave away much less against a team much stronger than Sweden and Tunisia. And if I had to do it again, I would do it the same way again.

“I also know that if Morocco hadn’t equalised with that late goal, there would be all sorts of compliments for me as the Dutch coach, but now, probably, I’m going to be scolded for the fact that I chose five defenders, but once again, I believe it was necessary.”

Koeman said he had discussed the approach with his players, and they had agreed.

“You will criticise me, and that’s your right, but you watch football from the sidelines,” he told reporters.

“I’m with the team. I knew what needed to be improved. This is how I improved it. And once again, if I had to do it again, I would have done exactly the same.

“It was not about being afraid. That’s not what it was about at all. Why afraid? I mean, we had three strikers on the field,” he added in a testy exchange.

“This is about a better defensive position, not out of fear, but based on an analysis of the opposition, and we can keep discussing this until tomorrow evening.

“You have your opinion, with all due respect, that’s fine. But I have a different view,” Koeman added.

Morocco play Canada in Houston on Saturday. Reuters/DM