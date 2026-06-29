Trump says work on East Potomac public golf course to begin in September

By Katharine Jackson

Trump said he decided to start work on the renovation after touring the site with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and golf course architect Tom Fazio earlier in the day.

“It was determined that, on this fantastic site, with water and unparalleled views of D.C.’s Monuments, we will build one of the Greatest Golf Courses anywhere in the World... The Course is virtually unplayable! Work on the new Course, which will go quickly, will begin on September 1st,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

The renovation comes after a non-profit organization and two residents in Washington sued the Trump administration to try to block the project.

The administration and the non-profit, National Links Trust, reached a deal in May to allow the organization to continue operating East Potomac Golf Links until federal officials overhaul it.

According to a statement on the deal, the non-profit also agreed on a new long-term lease to operate and redevelop Washington’s other two public golf courses, Langston Golf Course and Rock Creek Park Golf.

The East Potomac project is part of a broader effort by Trump to reshape U.S. cultural and historical institutions, including museums, monuments, national parks and arts centers.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Mark Porter and Bill Berkrot)