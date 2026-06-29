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LIVE | Xenophobic unrest: South Africa’s 30 June marches, as they happen
Tomorrow is 30 June - the date set by March and March, the anti-immigrant movement founded by former Vuma FM presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, as a deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa. Daily Maverick will be tracking events as they unfold, on the streets, and in the communities living in fear of what tomorrow brings.
Protesters, made up of community members and civic organisations, including March on March, marched to Moroka Police Station in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. The march is one of several demonstrations mobilising communities ahead of the June 30 deadline that the groups have set for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)