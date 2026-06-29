Bafana Bafana bundled out of the World Cup by Canada after reserved display

After reaching the Fifa World Cup knockout phase for the first time in their history, Bafana Bafana met a Canadian team that, just like them, was playing in the World Cup knockout round for the first time. It was the Canadians that walked away with victory.

Stephen Eustáquio of Canada scores his team’s winning goal against South Africa. Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was helpless to stop it. (Photo: Harry How / Getty Images)

Stephen Eustáquio scored the sole goal of the match, in the 92nd minute. It came from a poor clearance from one of South Africa’s best players on the day, centre-back Ime Okon. Eustáquio was on hand to smash it past Ronwen Williams in the Bafana Bafana goal.

Despite the defeat to Canada, defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi was once again the best South African player. (Photo: Eric Verhoeven / Soccrates / Getty Images)

Despite not playing on home ground, the Canadians had the bulk of the support from the stands at the 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sequence of play

The first minutes of the match featured the two teams feeling each other out, with impotent attacks in both directions.

But after that, it was the Canadians who began testing the South African defence more and more, with US-based Mbekezeli Mbokazi in particular playing a major role in fending off the World Cup co-host nation.

Teboho Mokoena slotted right back into the starting lineup after serving a one-match suspension and missing Bafana Bafana’s historic South Korea win. The midfield maestro returned to the lineup in place of Thalente Mbatha, who was unfortunate to miss out after an impressive display against the Koreans.

Aubrey Modiba (centre) of South Africa clears the ball off the line against Canada. (Photo: Alex Grimm / Getty Images)

On the brink of half-time, left-back Aubrey Modiba chipped in with a goal-line clearance to ensure that the two teams went into half-time break level at 0-0.

The same theme persisted in the second half of the round of 32 match, with South Africa’s defence being penetrated on numerous occasions. But Bafana Bafana’s defenders were able to repel these attacks. That was until Eustáquio’s eloquent strike.

Ime Okon

One of the Bafana Bafana defenders who worked overtime was Okon. The 22-year-old was born and raised in South Africa, to a Nigerian father and South African mother. Amid the anti-immigrant stance of some South Africans, Okon left everything on the field in California. But it was unfortunate to be the one to botch the clearance that led to the Canadian goal.

Ime Okon (left) had an amazing World Cup campaign with Bafana Bafana. (Photo: Alex Grimm / Getty Images)

Okon is the older brother of South African sprinter Udeme Okon. Udeme won gold in the 400m at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships. The younger Okon was also part of South Africa’s triumphant 4x400m relay team at the 2025 World Athletics Relays.

Ahead of facing the Canadians, Okon, who is based in Germany, spoke about his and his brother’s pride when it came to representing South Africa.

“It’s an amazing feeling. My brother and I always hoped for the best when we were growing up, and we really worked hard [to achieve that]. So, to be on that stage that we are on is a good feeling; it’s a blessing. But we’re always trying to work harder,” he said.

End of an era

Before the match, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos spoke about his pride in terms of what he has achieved during his time in South Africa, including qualifying for the World Cup knockout phase.

Hugo Broos rebuilt Bafana Bafana during his five years at the helm. (Photo: Emilee Chinn / Getty Images)

“We can already say that the World Cup is a success for us. We had expectations and hopes that we would be in the second round. And we reached the second round, which is important. But that doesn’t mean that we are happy to just play the game against Canada and then go home. Once you reach the knockouts, you want more,” said Broos.

“If we can achieve going to the third round, that will be a real miracle for Bafana Bafana,” the Belgian tactician said.

“In the five years I worked in South Africa, no one can deny that the team progressed, that I didn’t change anything. I changed some things in South Africa,” Broos said. “In the beginning, it was very difficult; people did not understand what I was doing… Then we won bronze at the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast, which opened people’s eyes.”

Hugo Broos’ final Bafana Bafana match ended in defeat. (Photo: Alex Grimm / Getty Images)

“I’m very proud of the work that I did in the last five years. But you also can’t forget the players. Because you can say what you want… If the players are not open to that and they don’t want to do it, then it does not happen,” said the Belgian.

The loss to Canada marks the end of an era, with Broos set to vacate the Bafana Bafana hot seat he has held since 2021. DM