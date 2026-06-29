30 June and anti-illegal immigration protests: Get the answers you need

With the 30 June deadline issued by the March and March movement looming, anxiety is running high across South Africa. Rumours of a massive national shutdown, forced evictions, and widespread disruption are flooding WhatsApp groups and social media feeds.
We need to cut through the panic with hard facts. What specific questions do you have about tomorrow? Daily Maverick journalists, who are reporting from the ground, are on Daily Maverick Connect to answer them. Get your questions answered and your concerns fact-checked here.