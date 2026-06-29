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30 June and anti-illegal immigration protests: Get the answers you need

With the March and March 30 June deadline looming and anti-illegal immigration protests taking over the headlines, things are getting complex. Got burning questions about SA’s anti-immigrant crisis and where it’s all heading? Our journalists have answers directly on DMC.

Daily Maverick Connect
By Daily Maverick Connect
29 Jun
BM-Ed-MigrantLabour/ Protesters, made up of community members and civic organisations, including March on March, marched to Moroka Police Station in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. The march is one of several demonstrations mobilising communities ahead of the June 30 deadline that the groups have set for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

With the 30 June deadline issued by the March and March movement looming, anxiety is running high across South Africa. Rumours of a massive national shutdown, forced evictions, and widespread disruption are flooding WhatsApp groups and social media feeds.

We need to cut through the panic with hard facts. What specific questions do you have about tomorrow? Daily Maverick journalists, who are reporting from the ground, are on Daily Maverick Connect to answer them. Get your questions answered and your concerns fact-checked here.

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