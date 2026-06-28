A Durban-based truck driver who tried to cross the historic Smartie Bridge in Gqeberha, Nelson Mandela Bay, has appeared in court for attempted murder after allegedly trying to drive over one of the landmark’s “feisty tannies” and two police officers when they tried to stop him.

The “feisty tannies” are a group of women – Francis Jeffrey, Linda Meades and Eileen Leander – supported by community member Francis Nkaki, who in October 2024 launched a petition to force the municipality to take action to repair and protect the historic Wylde Bridge over the Swartkops River.

The bridge, also known as the Smartie Bridge, was built in 1879 and is the oldest bridge in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

A major factor causing the destruction of the bridge is that drivers of heavy trucks choose to use the road as a short cut, not obeying the signs prohibiting vehicles heavier than 5 tonnes.

Trucks smash through Smartie Bridge height restrictors

The bridge previously had height restrictors that prevented the trucks from crossing it, but during a renovation project these were removed.

The municipality issued a new contract for height restrictors, but Leander said a heavy truck from a food company drove right through them, breaking them into pieces.

One of the ‘feisty tannies’ protecting the Smartie Bridge, Francis Jeffrey, says she fears that the bridge will collapse soon. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Leander said she stopped a truck driver at the bridge in August last year and asked him to turn around, and while this truck was still reversing, a second truck tried to force its way to the bridge.

The aggressive driver got out and swore at her. She said workers from Openserve nearby had to pull her out of the way, otherwise the truck would have driven over her.

Police officials who were busy at the tyre shop across the bridge came to help, but they too were almost hit by the truck.

Last week the driver of the truck, Mswawenkosi Mavundla, appeared in court. He has been charged with reckless and negligent driving and attempted murder.

Leander said she is very happy that the case is before court as their problems with the drivers are ongoing.

Trucks on their way to the fresh produce market, car carriers and manganese trucks carrying up to 40 tonnes of ore are still using the shortcut and exacerbating damage to the bridge.

Another road with a sturdier bridge is a few hundred metres away but it is riddled with potholes.

Smartie Bridge ‘free-for-all’

Height restrictors on the Wylde Bridge, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, meant to deter trucks were damaged after the heavy vehicles forced their way across the bridge. (Photo: Andisa Bonani)

Nokuthula Makupula from the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the driver’s appearance in court and said that case had been remanded to 13 July.

Jeffrey said she didn’t see what happened on that particular day last August.

“But I can tell you it is still a ‘free-for-all’ here. The trucks are not scared to drive over that bridge. The drivers do exactly what they want.

“That bridge is going to fall any day now. The road over the bridge has already started lifting. Now there is a threat to close the bridge. But what are we going to do? That is the road we use,” she said. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.



