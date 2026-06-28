Thousands of Soweto residents peacefully march against illegal immigration

As the 30 June deadline looms, thousands of Soweto residents gathered peacefully on Sunday, as a kick-off to two days of planned marches in the township.

Following Sunday’s march, the next demonstration is set to take place on Monday at the Jabulani Amphitheatre in Soweto, a day before the anticipated marches planned for 30 June — an ultimatum issued by some of the anti‑illegal immigration groups, such as the Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba-led Amabutho, demanding that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa.

Anti-illegal immigrant protesters in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Sunday, 28 June 2026. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

Anti-illegal immigrant protesters march to Moroka Police Station in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Sunday, 28 June 2026. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

Residents cheer as protesters make their way to Moroka Police Station in Soweto. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

The marchers gathered early on Sunday morning, and crowds that included Soweto residents, hostel dwellers and indunas merged on Chris Hani Drive just after the Maponya Mall. They proceeded along Chris Hani Drive to the Moroka Police Station, where the march ended.

Support

Police monitor anti-illegal immigrant protesters marching to Moroka Police Station in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Sunday, 28 June 2026. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

“I fully support what is happening because our government has been feeding us empty promises on this issue,” Siphiwe Zondi (60) from Diepkloof told Daily Maverick at Walter Sisulu Memorial Square in Kliptown, where some of the crowds gathered.

“The government must just do what we want and take our views as South Africans. Instead, the government stands with the illegal foreigners who do not vote for them. Right now, the government is sending police to shoot at us,” Zondi said.

Residents cheer anti-illegal immigrant protesters marching to Moroka Police Station in Soweto on Sunday, 28 June 2026. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

“We love our government, but our government doesn’t love us,” Zondi said. “We are wondering, what wrong did we do to the government? They will be coming to ask for votes from us, not the foreigners that they are protecting.”

Zondi said the people had now taken to the streets with the hope that the government would hear them and act swiftly to address the burning issue of illegal immigration.

“We no longer have kids because of the proliferation of drugs sold by foreign nationals in our communities,” Zondi said. “Our children are stealing everything in our homes to buy drugs. We no longer have kids because of drugs. Our kids no longer listen to us because of the drugs.”

A protester marches to Moroka Police Station in Soweto on Sunday, 28 June 2026. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

Sophie Mabe, 61, a resident of Pimville Zone 4, also expressed her delight at the action that has finally been taken against some illegal foreigners.

“I want change in our communities. We have been waiting for houses since 1996, but they are given to foreign nationals,” Mabe said. “Our children have completed school, but they are not working. Even when they have passed well, they end up smoking drugs. Boys and girls, it’s the same; it’s no longer nice in our households.”

Mabe said the government could sponsor South Africans who wanted to establish businesses. “Because we need to feed our children and the orphans left behind by some of our children. We also ask the government to increase the old-age grant because … we cannot be hired anywhere because we are old.”

“If you look around, you will see that most of our problems, like unemployment, exist because foreigners have taken up all the jobs,” she said.

Protesters join their sticks to form a line during the march to Moroka Police Station in Soweto. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

Countless marches against illegal immigration have happened across South Africa, in the wake of the anti-illegal foreigner movement March and March led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

While some of the marches, like Sunday’s Soweto march, have been peaceful, there have been violent incidents, including the deaths of two Mozambican nationals in Mossel Bay, Western Cape.

Some leaders of the marches have blamed the violence on those who use the marches to advance their own illegal intentions.

Safety and Security

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and President Cyril Ramaphosa have assured that tight security measures are in place.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) vehicles, South African Police Service (SAPS) and private security vehicles and personnel were deployed to Soweto on Sunday morning to keep an eye on the marchers.

Protesters march to Moroka Police Station in Soweto. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

On top of that, Daily Maverick noticed at least three drones hovering above the huge crowd as it gathered at the Moroka Police Station in Soweto.

Daily Maverick established that the drones belonged to a private security company. The private security industry has been roped in to strengthen law enforcement ahead of the main marches on Tuesday, 30 June.

March and March

“I don’t see people wearing March and March shirts here, why?” asked Pimville resident Mantsho, who wished to be identified only by her first name.

The absence of protesters wearing March and March shirts could mean anything, but it could be a sign that the anti-foreigner movement has moved beyond March and March and has found support in many communities.

However, some marchers, like Mantsho, were disappointed. “I expected to see many marchers wearing March and March T-shirts.”

There was another disappointment voiced by some marchers, including a staunch uMkhonto Wesizwe party (MK) supporter who asked to be identified as Maziko.

“I am not the only one that is not happy that the likes of Phakel’umthakathi did not join us. It does not reflect well for their equal support for communities such as us here in Soweto,” Maziko said. “But I am sure that he will join us tomorrow in Jabulani.”

30 June

On Friday, Daily Maverick discovered that the Diepkloof Police station commander had convened a meeting with foreign-owned shopkeepers.

He advised the shop owners to shut their businesses on Tuesday, 3o June, and to reopen the following day.

Daily Maverick also established that many communities in Soweto, including Protea Glen, were advised not to accept rent from illegal foreigners ahead of the 30 June ultimatum.

We asked Protea Glen councillor Phelelani Sindani if this was indeed the case in Protea Glen, but he had not responded by the time of publication.

“I see the foreigners are breaking down our infrastructure and taking our jobs,” Leantino Pinetown (22) from Eldorado Park told Daily Maverick.

Protesters make their way to Moroka Police Station in Soweto. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

“I fully support the call that they must leave the country because we are getting poorer while foreigners get richer at the expense of South Africans,” Pinetown said in Thokoza Park, Soweto, during Sunday’s march.

Asked if he had ever been employed, Pinetown said he had never worked.

“Once the foreigners have left, we will have our jobs, and we will also be able to open the shops ourselves,” he said. “The same shops that they would have been running will be run by us South Africans.”

“Foreigners have also brought guns and drugs that are destroying the youth across the country,” Pinetown said.

“We are unemployed because of foreigners,” he said. “We want the government to do something about the issue of illegal foreigners soon.”

Hostel support

While many residents at the Diepkloof, Nancefield, Jabulani and Merafe hostels also attended the march on Sunday, the indunas were absent after being called to a meeting by Gauteng human settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso.

“All indunas were in the meeting with MMC Mabaso today,” Diepkloof Hostel induna Dumisani Mncube confirmed. “I also could not attend the marches on Sunday for that reason.”

“Otherwise, we had not taken the decision to support or not support the march ahead of Sunday’s meeting with MMC Mabaso because he was to give us direction on this issue,” Mncube said.

Protester Mnqobi Mdletshe of Soweto said he hoped the marches would lead to him finding work ‘once the illegal foreigners have left’. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

Mnqobi “Masheshisa” Mdletshe (24) from Merafe Hostel, told Daily Maverick, “I am unemployed, my brother, and it’s painful because since I arrived in Johannesburg three years ago, I have not found work despite there being job opportunities.”

“But I am hopeful that because of these marches, I will also find work once the illegal foreigners have left.”

Significant traffic disruptions

Sunday’s Soweto marches created significant traffic disruptions, especially along Chris Hani Road and along Koma Road, all the way to the Moroka Police Station, where the marchers dispersed peacefully after talks with the police station’s management.

“Motorists are strongly advised to exercise caution,” a JMPD statement on Sunday said. “Use alternative routes where possible, and allow for extra travel time.”

“While JMPD and SAPS are deployed to manage public order and ensure safety, members of the public should anticipate significant traffic disruptions and delays,” the JMPD further cautioned motorists.

Motorists were also cautioned to avoid affected routes and target areas of the marches, including Kliptown, Moroka and Lenasia police stations.

At the end of the march at the Moroka Police station, 22-year-old Mdletshe, a proud member of Amabutho, a traditional Zulu regiment, spoke of his frustration at being unemployed.

“It’s painful to go up to Johannesburg and return home to KwaZulu-Natal without finding work.”

He was, however, confident that once the illegal foreigners had left, he would find employment.

Mdletshe said he had participated in all the marches, even those held outside Gauteng.

“We hope the government has heard our cries and that after the marches, they will continue enforcing the country’s immigration laws.” DM