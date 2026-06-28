Hundreds of Zimbabweans who spent the night outside the Zimbabwean consulate in Cape Town were moved to the Home Affairs Repatriation Site in Epping on Sunday morning, as the City of Cape Town, in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs and the Zimbabwean consulate, stepped up processing for those seeking voluntary return home.

The City said the Zimbabwean residents, who had gathered in their numbers on Saturday, would be moved to the designated facility for processing voluntary repatriation. It said the facility was “properly equipped to manage this volume of residents safely and humanely”.

The Epping site now serves as the “sole official site for processing before residents are transported to Beitbridge”, with authorities explicitly warning that no further repatriation requests or logistics will be handled at the District Six consulate.

Over a thousand Zimbabweans waited in the rain outside the Consulate to be moved to Home Affairs in Epping amid the repatriation crisis on June 28, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The voluntary repatriation comes amid rising fears of intimidation, threats of violence and challenges with documentation. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)





To manage the logistics of the move, a multidepartmental municipal team was deployed. The City’s safety and security services were on-site to maintain public order, while the traffic and cleansing departments managed access routes and waste removal. The City acknowledged the “continued support of humanitarian organisations operating in the area” who had been providing aid to the families over the preceding days.

Fears of unrest drive influx

The first group arrived at the consulate on Thursday, 18 June, requesting help to return to Zimbabwe. The number rose sharply the following week, on Wednesday, 24 June, as hundreds of individuals arrived with their belongings and set up camp on the surrounding pavements.

The sudden influx was largely driven by fear as the country gears up for planned demonstrations against illegal migration on Tuesday, 30 June.

Similar scenes have unfolded at the Malawian consulate in Woodmead, Johannesburg. An estimated 300 Malawians have gathered outside the building, waiting for word on repatriation.

Throughout the week, humanitarian organisations and volunteers provided critical on-the-ground aid to the individuals outside the consulate – an effort the City acknowledged in its statement, noting its appreciation for the ongoing support from groups operating in the area.

Over a thousand Zimbabweans waited in the rain outside the Consulate to be moved to Home Affairs in Epping amid the repatriation crisis on June 28, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The voluntary repatriation comes amid rising fears of intimidation, threats of violence and challenges with documentation. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)





While volunteers had erected marquee tents on Saturday evening, the temporary structures proved insufficient to shelter the growing crowd. Women and young children were prioritised for the limited space available inside the tents, leaving others to endure the downpours and dropping temperatures under plastic tarps.

Humanitarian organisations involved in the relief effort welcomed the intervention, expressing optimism that the relocation would “provide families with access to dignified shelter” and enable the Department of Home Affairs to manage the voluntary repatriation process more efficiently.

Zimbabweans at Home Affairs to be documented amid the repatriation crisis on June 28, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The voluntary repatriation comes amid rising fears of intimidation, threats of violence and challenges with documentation. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)





However, organisers emphasised that continuous humanitarian support remains essential. The public can support the response through financial contributions or by dropping off donations at the Gift of the Givers collection point at Cavendish Square (P1 parking). The drop-off site is open weekdays from 10am to 7pm, Saturdays from 9am to 6pm, and Sundays from 9am to 5pm. There is a need for baby items, hygiene products and non-perishable food.

Next steps at Epping

Once the relocation process is completed, officials at the Epping Repatriation Centre will begin verifying identities and finalising administrative and travel clearances. The Department of Home Affairs will then coordinate the transport of the processed individuals directly to the Beitbridge border post for their return to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabweans at Home Affairs in Epping amid the repatriation crisis on June 28, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The voluntary repatriation comes amid rising fears of intimidation, threats of violence and challenges with documentation. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)





The City has urged the public to avoid the immediate vicinity of the District Six consulate while cleaning and traffic management operations continue, and to direct any urgent emergency queries to the City’s emergency line on 021 480 7700. DM