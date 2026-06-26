The Maria McCloy gig guide returns

We are excited that the arts maven and cultural praise singer Bridget van Oerle will curate the guide for us and she starts this week with a wonderful selection. Welcome Bridget.

Rise ’76

Date: Extended until 5 July

Address: The Market Theatre, Mannie Manim, 138 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown

Tickets: R140 -R220 on Webtickets

Bookings: 083 246 4950

The Soweto Uprising happened 50 years ago and a few days later the Market Theatre opened its doors.

While both are significant milestones in our history, the play to see is Rise ’76. Set a few days prior to the Soweto Uprising, it shows the hopes, anger and determination of the learners whose actions would change the course of history in South Africa. Written and directed by the award-winning young creative Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni, it is beautifully crafted, with performances that are moving and powerful , a compelling work of historical fiction.

The Rocky Horror Show

Date: Until 16 August

Performances: Wednesday to Sunday

Address: Montecasino, Pieter Toerien’s Theatre, Montecasino Blvd, Fourways

Tickets: R200 - R495 on Webtickets

It’s just a jump to the left and a step to the right and you can give yourself over to absolute pleasure. If you haven’t seen the cult musical The Rocky Horror Show you have until August to catch this energetic, slick production with Craig Urbani in the lead as Frank-n-Furter. More than 50 years after it first burst onto stages around the world, Rocky Horror still has audiences pulling their knees in tight!

Indlela ibomvu

Date: Exhibition runs until 11 July

Address: GALLERY MOMO, 52 7th Ave, Parktown North

Tickets: Free

Indlela ibomvu is the debut solo exhibition by visual artist Lusanda Ndita, winner of the 2024 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award. Based in South Africa, Ndita’s work explores themes of memory, identity and belonging through domestic archives, family photographs and oral histories.

The exhibition marks an important milestone in his artistic journey. In Indlela ibomvu, the artist draws on personal and family narratives. Through this work, he explores how identity is shaped and passed down across generations.

The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet

Date: 3 – 12 July

Address: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein

Tickets: R140 - R1000 on Webtickets

As part of Joburg Ballet’s 25th Anniversary celebrations the Joburg Ballet Company and UJ Arts & Culture have joined forces for what promises to be one of the most ambitious productions of the year. The Bacchae: An African Choral Ballet reimagines Euripides’ classic tragedy through a multi-disciplinary South African lens, bringing together some of South Africa’s most respected creative talents with choreography by Mthuthuzeli November, music by Neo Muyanga and direction by Jay Pather.

Featuring the UJ Choir and a live chamber orchestra, the production explores power, belonging and spirituality through dance, music and movement.

Basha Uhuru

Date: 27 June

Address: Constitution Hill, 11 Kotze St, Braamfontein

Tickets: Starting at R180 on Webtickets

Safe parking available

It’s Basha Uhuru time again and the theme for the 14th festival is Commemorating 50 years of Youth activism and Creative Freedom.

Constitution Hill will be buzzing with curated markets, food stalls, inspiring conversations, pop-up activations by the Transwerke Collective creatives and opportunities for networking and skills-sharing.

The concert on 27 June at People’s Park kicks off at 10am and features an impressive line-up including Nasty C, Zee Nxumalo, DJ Tira, Bucie, DJ Cleo, Skwatta Kamp, Lia Butler, OSMIC, HitBossSA, Atmos Blaq and Maline Aura.

In a very fitting tribute to the late Maria McCloy, who was involved and contributed to the festival for many years, a mural by artist and creative maker Lazi Mathebula will be unveiled. It will join the public-facing mural wall along Joubert Street at Constitution Hill, alongside that of music legend Bra Hugh Masekela.

Disney on Ice

Date: 27 June – 5 July

Address: Sunbet Arena, Time Square, 209 Aramist Ave, Waterkloof Glen

Tickets: From R295 on Ticketmaster

Winter school holidays are here and families are always looking for ways to keep children entertained. This year, Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party. The search starts at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

Children of all ages can spend time with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and friends from Moana, Coco, Frozen, Toy Story, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid. Expect world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, spectacular costumes and plenty of real Disney magic.

Soweto Storytelling with Desiree Ranta

Date: 26 June, from 18:30

Address: Lebo’s Backpackers, 10823 Pooe Street, Orlando West

Tickets: Dinner, R100

Storytelling, Free

Booking is essential: 081 524 2918

There’s a soul to Soweto that comes alive around a fire, it’s the stories people tell and the simple pleasure of sharing a good meal. And a visit to Lebo’s Backpackers offers just that. On Friday evening 26 June join storyteller Soweto-born Desiree Ranta, who has dedicated her life to social wellness and community development. As the founder of Sankofa, she creates powerful spaces, spiritual education and reclaiming cultural wisdom.

Thrift Your Heart Out Pop-Up

Date: 27 June, 9:00 18:00

Address: 4 Ways Farmers Market, Taroko Farm, Norfolk Lane, Modderfontein

Tickets: R25 entry at the gate

There’s an affordable way to refresh a wardrobe. On Saturday 27t June if you head off to the 4 Ways Farmers Market, you’ll be sure to find something at the monthly Thrift Your Heart Out Pop-Up. It’s a pre-loved curated market.

1913 | 1948 | 1976: A Political Revival

Date: 27 June, 14:00

Address: The Forge, 87 de Korte Street, Braamfontein

Tickets: rsvp@theforge.org.za

Popular Braam venue The Forge, are presenting a themed programme 1913 | 1948 | 1976: A Political Revival, to commemorate the 50TH anniversary of the Soweto Uprising.

It’s always a stimulating space with invigorating conversation, This Saturday the programme places the Soweto Uprising within a broader history of resistance against colonialism and apartheid. An opportunity to revisit the past, engage the present and imagine the future by connecting the defining years of 1913, 1948, and 1976.

Johannesburg Queer Chorus

Date: 27 June, 15:00 and 21:00

Address: Roodepoort Theatre, 100 Christiaan de Wet Road, Roodepoort

Tickets: R220 on Webtickets

The Johannesburg Queer Chorus concerts are always a highlight on the choir circuit with bold attitudes and great harmonies - ICONS looks like it will be a celebration of performers who have dared to disrupt, dazzle and redefine. This is a choir that is vibrant, fun and inclusive for the LGBTQIA+ This is a choir that is vibrant, fun and inclusive for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies across the greater Johannesburg.

Joburg ‘Person of the Day’

(Photo and text: Bridget Hilton-Barber)

Agnes Manama’s desk is the nerve centre of Skateistan, a non-profit that combines skateboarding with aftercare, academic support and life skills. Skateistan has been in South Africa since 2016 and is part of a global movement working across multiple countries, from Afghanistan to Cambodia, to provide skateboarding and education programmes to young people in challenging contexts, with a strong focus on gender inclusion. Skateistan does girls-only days for youngsters in the working-class suburb of Doornfontein in the Jozi inner city. Hundreds of girls attend these programmes – and it gives them a sense of identity and belonging and keeps them away from crime and drugs.

This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.