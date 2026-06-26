Brits’ maiden T20I century powers Proteas to crucial World Cup win

In the game against India four days ago, Tazmin Brits was the understudy to Marizanne Kapp, batting cautiously in her first appearance of the tournament as South Africa chased down a much-needed win.

At Bristol on Thursday, 25 June, there was no supporting role. Brits took centre stage with a magnificent unbeaten 114 as the Proteas powered to 208 for one against the Netherlands in the women’s T20 World Cup.

In sweltering 37°C conditions, with sweat dripping and ice packs resting on necks in between overs, Brits produced the innings of her T20 International (T20I) career.

She anchored the innings, bringing up her maiden T20I ton from 69 balls in the process. It also became the second-highest score set by South Africa in the format.

With this knock, Brits moves up to first in the tournament for the highest score in an innings and fourth overall for most runs with a total of 154.

Tazmin Brits and Annerie Dercksen of South Africa put up a powerful display in the back end of their innings, scoring 87 runs off 39 balls against the Netherlands on 25 June. Before this, skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Brits anchored the innings with 121-run partnership. (Photo: Dan Istitene / Getty Images)

After going through a mediocre spell that saw her benched for the first two games of the tournament, Brits’ smile was large as she scored the ton. She took off her gloves and signed: “I am grateful to God.”

“I wish it was one of those innings where I could actually say I remember everything, but I can’t remember too much,” said Brits after the match. “I just wanted to try to get us a 200, so that was the main goal. But I’m very chuffed. It’s hard to do that, especially at a World Cup.”

After the Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl first, their bowlers struggled for consistency with the ball and in the field. They were punished by Brits and captain Laura Wolvaardt, who shared a commanding 121-run opening stand.

Brits raced away early before surviving a series of nervy moments when she was at 46, surviving a dropped catch and nearly being stumped in the ninth over, and then could have been run out in the 12th.

The close calls appeared to disrupt her rhythm, and she briefly entered a quieter phase. But once she reached her half-century, the shackles came off. Brits shifted through the gears brilliantly, peppering the boundary with 15 fours and three sixes as she surged to her maiden international century on the biggest stage.

After missing the first two games, Brits said she had taken confidence from the game against India, but wanted to do more in the Powerplay.

“I took quite a bit [of confidence from the India game], but I was also a bit disappointed in myself. I put a bit of pressure on the opening with Wolfie [Wolvaardt]. We were 25 for two, so I wanted to show a bit more intent today,” said Brits.

“Whether I play or not, at the end of the day, I represent this badge. I love this country so if I get the opportunity to do it, I want to do it to the best of my ability.”

Wolvaardt was edged out for a 36-all 45, but the foundation had already been laid for a powerful closing between Brits and Annerie Dercksen, scoring 87 runs off 39 balls.

Dercksen continued to solidify her spot at number three. The powerful striker made an impactful cameo, striking two sixes and three fours for a quick-fire 16-ball 37, propelling her team past the 200 mark.

A boost in net run rate

For the first time in the tournament, the Proteas failed to take a wicket in the Powerplay, although there were opportunities early on. At the end of the third over, Chloe Tryon put down a chance that would have given the Proteas an early breakthrough. That seemed to boost the Netherlands’ confidence as they had a quick start, reaching 50 without loss at the end of the Powerplay.

Chloe Tryon of South Africa celebrates with teammate Dane van Niekerk after taking a Ducth wicket during their match against the Netherlands at Bristol on 25 June. (Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

However, Tryon did make amends for the missed chance with a much-improved performance. She eventually broke the opening stand in the eighth over and finished with two wickets while conceding just 16 runs.

Shabnim Ismail endured a more expensive outing than she would have wanted, conceding 31 runs. She nevertheless struck in the 15th over, triggering a collapse in the Dutch batting order, and South Africa claimed six wickets in the final three overs.

A wicket was added to Nadine de Klerk’s tally before Ayabonga Khaka wrapped up the innings the way she knows best. Khaka claimed three wickets in the final over and came just short of a hat-trick finish with figures of three for 19.

While the Proteas would have preferred a more clinical start with the ball, they will be pleased with the sizeable total, as it crucially boosted their net run rate, shifting it from negative to positive. However, India still has a decent margin ahead.

South Africa remain third in their group behind India and Australia.

Their game against Bangladesh, and their final game of the group stage, on Sunday, 28 June, will be just as crucial, with a place in the semifinals still potentially hinging on that net run rate. DM