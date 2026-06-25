Thousands feared dead after two major earthquakes strike Venezuela

At least 32 people were confirmed dead and 700 injured after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit about 160 km (100 miles) west of Caracas, followed less than a minute later by a magnitude 7.5 tremor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Emergency workers scrambled over the debris of a collapsed building in Caracas as night fell, while distraught relatives sought help for loved ones feared trapped. Several dazed survivors were taken away, some on stretchers.

“When we went downstairs, the scene was like a horror movie,” said Maria Alejandra, a resident from a nearby building, who did not give her surname.

“We had to climb over the rubble and everything. The building superintendent with the baby and all the neighbors coming down. But from that building, I only saw that one family got out.”

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said the initial casualty figures do not include those from worst-affected La Guaira state, near Caracas and home to the city’s airport, which had been closed.

“Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and we are currently carrying out very intense rescue efforts to save as many lives as God allows us to save,” she said in an appearance on state television just before 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey, using predictive modeling to estimate the death toll, said it would most likely run into the thousands, with a substantial probability of exceeding 10,000.

A website set up to track missing people and posted on X by leaders from the country’s opposition, many of whom are outside the country, listed more than 6,600 people as unaccounted for soon after 2 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

Many Venezuelans were at home when the quakes struck during the afternoon on a public holiday.

“There was a very loud crash. Things fell in the house, jugs inside the refrigerator. I’ve never experienced anything like it,” said Coro Martinez, 56, who lives in eastern Caracas.

TRUMP OFFERS HELP AFTER ‘DEVASTATING NUMBER OF DEATHS’

Aftershocks continued to rattle the capital into the early hours of Thursday.

Rodriguez said the country was focused on rescue efforts, including the arrival in the coming hours of rescue crews from other countries, as she thanked leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said in a post on social media the U.S. was ready, willing and able to help in the disaster.

“The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths,” said Trump, who ordered the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a violent raid in January.

The U.N.’s Venezuela human rights mission urged the government to lift local restrictions on social media, saying it was a “matter of life and death”. In some areas, access had already become available.

RESIDENTS RUSH INTO THE STREETS

Wilmer Azuaje, a former Venezuelan lawmaker, captured the moment the quake hit Maiquetia Airport, sending masonry and clouds of dust falling.

“Everyone, the situation we’re experiencing here is serious. A high-magnitude earthquake. Look at how everything ended up,” he said while videoing the scene.

A tsunami warning was issued but swiftly canceled after the danger passed.

Residents across Caracas, which was also hit by a deadly magnitude 6.3 earthquake in 1967, rushed to evacuate as buildings shook.

“As soon as it started, we began hearing people screaming,” said Astrid Ramirez, a 41-year-old publicist in western Caracas. “Everyone was running down the stairs.”

Maria Romero, an 80-year-old pensioner in southern Caracas, said police helped her get out of her home. “This earthquake was horrible, even worse than the one in 1967,” she said.

Another resident, a 41-year-old office worker who declined to be named, said she received an earthquake alert on her phone just before the shaking intensified.

“As I picked it up and started listening to what it was saying, I first felt light shaking. Then, in less than two seconds, everything started moving.”

Leaders from countries including El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Brazil and Spain offered support and sympathy. The U.S. State Department said it was in touch with Venezuelan authorities and mobilizing assistance.

Venezuela lies in a seismically active zone where the Caribbean Plate meets the South American Plate.

An estimated 30,000 people were killed when a powerful quake caused widespread destruction in the cities of Merida and Caracas in 1812, according to the USGS.

HOSPITALS BRACE FOR THE INJURED

At Caracas’ Hospital de Clinicas, staff were asked to double up on the night shift to help treat the injured, a worker there said. Classes were canceled for the rest of the week as authorities began to take stock of the damage.

The Venezuelan Red Cross said its headquarters had been critically damaged but that it had sent rescue teams to the worst-affected areas, warning of the risks posed by strong aftershocks. France said its embassy had been badly damaged.

Venezuela’s oil infrastructure did not immediately appear to be affected. Civil protection authorities in Maracaibo, near the large oil hub of Lake Maracaibo, said there were no injuries reported. A worker at the El Palito refinery near Morón — the earthquake’s epicenter — said there had been no damage there.

UK oil firm Shell, which is evaluating developing gas fields in Venezuela, said all its employees were accounted for with no injuries.

One source said an extended loss of power could hit crude output levels. Venezuela’s oil ministry, state-run oil company PDVSA PDVSA.UL and its main foreign partner, Chevron CVX.N, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Mayela Armas in Caracas; Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Reuters TV in Caracas, Tibisay Romero in Valencia, Venezuela, Keren Torres in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Tathiana Ortiz in San Cristobal, Venezuela, Mariela Nava in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Marianna Parraga and Sheila Dang in Houston, Fabian Cambero in Santiago, Ana Isabel Martinez in Mexico City and Emma Farge in Geneva and John Irish in Paris; Writing by Kylie Madry and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon, Lincoln Feast, Raju Gopalakrishnan, Philippa Fletcher)