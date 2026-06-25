Introducing Blok’s 22nd development, Thirteenonup, in Green Point, Cape Town

Here life settles into a gentle rhythm between the Atlantic Ocean and Table Mountain National Park. Each day unfolds in layers of calm, connection, and simplicity.

Located at 13 Upper Portswood Road, Blok’s new five-storey building comprises 52 new homes, made up of:

11 Studio apartments.

20 One-bedroom apartments.

2 One-bedroom Garden apartments.

10 Two-bedroom apartments.

3 Two-bedroom Garden apartments.

2 Three-bedroom apartments.

2 Three-bedroom Garden Villa apartments.

2 Penthouses.

Essential tips for designing the perfect outdoor living area.

Create a warm atmosphere: chic dining and kitchen trends for 2026.

The launch of Thirteenonup marks another milestone for Blok, returning to Green Point for the first time in a decade, further expanding their portfolio across Green Point, Sea Point and the City Bowl.

Thirteenonup is found a short walk from Green Point Park, Cape Town Stadium, the Sea Point promenade and the V&A Waterfront. A location that reflects Blok’s focus on walkable, well-connected neighbourhoods.

Beyond the investment proof point, Green Point has matured into one of the Atlantic Seaboard’s more family-friendly addresses. Tree-lined streets, the green expanse of Green Point Park, a weekly parkrun, the urban park and biodiversity garden, and a genuinely walkable high street put schools, grocers, cafés and the coastline within easy reach, the kind of day-to-day convenience that increasingly draws permanent residents, not only holiday home buyers and investors.

“Green Point is one of those neighbourhoods that works on every level, it’s a strong investment node, but it’s also somewhere people genuinely want to live and raise a family,” says CEO of Blok, Jacques van Embden. “Thirteenonup is our 22nd development, and it reflects our years of building for that balance between everyday convenience and long-term value.”

Apartment living isn’t flat living

Beyond an apartment’s four walls, Thirteenonup features an atrium and vertical garden that welcomes you as you enter the building. Suspended walkways, sculpted stairs and shared garden spaces throughout. A decadent pool deck and engaging children’s play area add substance to the amenities.

Materiality and light shape the living experience. Warm wood, stone, textured walls, black metal, and terracotta details, along with soft, integrated lighting enhances atmosphere and flow. Homes are thoughtfully designed with functional joinery. Larger apartments feature gardens, and the living spaces are simple, yet layered.

Garden escape: create a tranquil retreat in your own backyard.

Creating family-friendly outdoor spaces for vibrant living.



Other key features include:

Air-conditioning included in all apartments.

A parking bay is included in One-bedroom and Two-bedroom apartments, and two parking bays included with Three-bedroom apartments and the Penthouses.

Elevated lifestyle pool deck and children’s play area.

Pet-friendly apartments.

Concierge, building manager and 24-hour on-site security.

A walkable location with cafés, restaurants and convenience right on the doorstep.

Location. Life. Live.

Here, morning light and the fresh Atlantic Ocean air breeze filters through your window. Spaces are designed to feel calm, offering a sense of retreat while still living near day-to-day convenience.

Surrounded by parks, cafés, grocery stores, and the coastline. From morning coffee dates to evening strolls, everything is within walking distance, and nothing feels rushed. It’s considered. Everything you need is just a few steps away.

Thirteenonup reflects a quieter evolution of urban living. Family lifestyle, and those looking for permanence in the city.

Apartments start from R2 895 000

Public sales start and all layers will be revealed on Wednesday, 8 July. For more information, visit thirteenonup.co.za

If you would like to invest in a Thirteenonup apartment, get in touch – contact Blok via email at sales@blok.co.za or call on +27 66 186 1658

About Blok

Blok is a Cape Town residential property developer, building award-winning and industry leading, intuitively designed urban apartments along the Atlantic Seaboard and in Cape Town’s city centre. DM



