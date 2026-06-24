Where the sun stands still, solstice crowds gather at stonehenge

A tourist protecting herself from the sun with an umbrella takes a selfie near the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum as the museum closes early due to the heatwave as temperatures rise in Paris, France, June 24, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Alice Sacco) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron for a meeting of the heads of state and governments of the European Group of Five (E5) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 24, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Axel Schmidt) Pope Leo XIV meets with civic and religious authorities and the faithful gathered in the central Vittoria Square during his one day pastoral visit to Pavia, northern Italy, on June 20, 2026 in Pavia, Italy. (Photo: Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images) Demonstrators attend a Rejoin rally to mark the 10th anniversary of the UK's EU Referendum on June 20, 2026 in London, England. Today marks 10 years since the EU referendum which saw the UK leave the European Union in what became known as Brexit. (Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) The Washington Monument is visible as a worker climbs up the side of a Ferris wheel that is being constructed as part of Freedom 250's Great American State Fair on the National Mall on June 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. The 16 day World's Fair-scale celebration of America's 250th birthday will run from June 25 to July 10, 2026, showcasing all U.S. states and territories. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Alana Stocks of Circul8 takes part in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout on June 18, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Business and community leaders will spend a night sleeping outdoors as part of the annual Vinnies CEO Sleepout, raising awareness and vital funds to support people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The event is designed to build understanding and action, giving participants a small insight into homelessness while raising critical funds for services supporting people in need. (Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates navigate the Quigley water obstacle while running the Combat Course during training at Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Marine Corps Base Quantico on June 22, 2026 in Quantico, Virginia. The candidates, all college students, were participating in one of two six-week training sessions during summer break from school. Candidates participating in the program attend training during summer break between their freshman or sophomore years, completing the second session during the summer break before their senior year. Upon college graduation, they are commissioned a Marine Corps officer. The Marine Corps also offers a 10-week program for candidates who have already received their college degree. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) A Jewish member of the Neturei Karta organization supporting the Palestinian people holds a sign as he confronts protesters during an '#EndJewHatred' rally outside Poetica Coffee, following a social media post by the shop targeting Jewish Congressman Dan Goldman and denying service to pro‑Israel customers, as a Jewish member of the Neturei Karta organization in support of the Palestinian people confronts them, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 24, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz) Russian opposition politician and deputy leader of the liberal Yabloko party, Maxim Kruglov, who is charged with deliberately spreading false information about the Russian army during the conflict against Ukraine, reacts in handcuffs inside a defendants’ enclosure during the announcement of a verdict in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) appears at Copenhagen City Court in Copenhagen, Denmark, 24 June 2026. Thunberg and five other defendants face trespassing charges stemming from a September 2024 incident, when she and a group from 'Students Against the Occupation' blocked a building at the University of Copenhagen. (Photo: EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN) Shi'ite Muslim men beat their chests during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, June 24, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi) An aerial view as a massive warehouse fire at a cold storage facility continues to burn and spread smoke around the city on June 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency today for Los Angeles County in response to the Lineage Logistics warehouse fire which began June 17 in the Boyle Heights neighborhood. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images) General view during the fire show as the opening performance for the Dragon Boat Festival on June 17, 2026 in Tainan, Taiwan. (Photo: Cheng Chia Huang/Getty Images) A performer dressed in traditional Chinese costume plays a pipa aboard a flower-decorated boat during a Dragon Boat Festival event on June 19, 2026 in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. Cultural performances and folk activities are commonly held alongside dragon boat races during Dragon Boat Festival celebrations across China. (Photo: Cheng Xin/Getty Images) In an aerial view, people relax on the beach as a wave breaks along the coastline of Windansea Beach in La Jolla on June 20, 2026 in San Diego, California. The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for elevated surf and high risk for rip currents. (Photo: Kevin Carter/Getty Images) People watch on from a restaurant as participants in the annual Pride Parade pass by on June 21, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Scotland's LGBTQ community gathers during Pride Edinburgh on June 20, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The event bills itself as Scotland's longest-running LGBTQ celebration. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Jason Momoa at the Supergirl Lobo Bike Stunt at Marble Arch on June 18, 2026 in London, England. (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.) A model walks the runway at the Thom Browne fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 on June 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Participants race during the 2026 Red Bull Soapbox Race at Alexandra Palace on June 20, 2026 in London, England. The Red Bull Soapbox Race is an international, gravity-powered racing event where amateur drivers build and race their own unique, non-motorized vehicles. Since its inception in Belgium in 2000, it has grown into a global spectacle characterized by chaos, comedy, and incredible feats of engineering. (Photo: Ben Montgomery/Getty Images) United States soccer fans celebrate after the first goal scored during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between the United States and Australia at the FIFA Fan Zone on the National Mall on June 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. The FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone is set up as part of America's 250th anniversary celebration and will host daily matches blocks from the U.S. Capitol Building. (Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images) Demsey McKean (R) lands a punch on Liam Talivaa during their IBF Pan Pacific Heavyweight fight at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, 24 June 2026. (Photo: EPA/DARREN ENGLAND)