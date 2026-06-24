Standard Bank launches shari’ah-compliant floorplan for dealerships

The launch comes amid growing demand for Shari’ah-compliant financial solutions in South Africa, particularly among businesses seeking funding options that align with their values while remaining commercially competitive.

“We’ve introduced our Shari’ah Banking Floorplan solution to support dealerships with a Shari’ah compliant alternative that provides them with a leading technology platform where they can digitally manage their assets,” says Ameen Hassen, Head of Shari’ah Banking at Standard Bank. “It responds directly to the rising demand for solutions that are both competitive and aligned with Shari’ah principles.”

The Shari’ah-compliant financing solutions specifically for vehicle dealerships was a relatively underdeveloped segment in South Africa, despite steady growth in Islamic banking more broadly.

Industry estimates suggest that demand for compliant financing solutions continues to outpace supply, particularly within asset-heavy sectors such as automotive, agriculture and construction. This gap presents a significant opportunity for financial institutions to expand their Shari’ah-compliant offerings and support businesses seeking funding solutions that align with their values while remaining competitive in conventional markets.

Industry research shows that the Shari’ah vehicle finance and movable asset finance sector in South Africa exceeds R8 billion.

“We are always asking ourselves what more we could do to better support our clients. This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding our Shari’ah-compliant offering and ensuring clients have access to innovative, fit-for-purpose financial solutions,” adds Hassen. DM







