Malaysia launches plan for commercial cargo and passenger drone services by 2030

- Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the aviation regulator, which is leading the initiative, has been instructed to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework that can serve as a blueprint for the emerging sector.
- “This regulatory framework will provide the necessary foundations to support safe airspace integration, operational oversight, industry development and future mobility solutions,” Loke said at the launch event.
- Malaysia should develop its own maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) and manufacturing standards for the low-altitude economy, which has yet to reach the maturity seen in traditional aviation and aerospace industries, Loke said.
- The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia deems airspace up to 3,000 metres (9,840 ft) above ground as low altitude.
- The CAAM is targeting limited commercial services for freight drones to be offered by the first quarter of 2027.
- It said further studies and tests must be conducted before it begins granting approval for passenger drones and air taxis.
- Chinese companies have expressed interest in developing Malaysia’s low-altitude industry, but would be required to enter joint ventures with local firms to begin operating, CAAM chief executive Norazman Mahmud told reporters, without naming any firms.
($1 = 4.1490 ringgit)