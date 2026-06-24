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Malaysia launches plan for commercial cargo and passenger drone services by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia launched a plan on Wednesday to offer commercial low-altitude cargo and passenger drone services by 2030, with limited freight operations expected to begin by early next year.

Reuters
By Reuters
24 Jun
UN report details damage in Southern Lebanon An Israeli drone flies in the sky above the village of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, southern Lebanon, 23 June 2026, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. A comprehensive joint report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Lebanese National Council for Scientific Research (CNRS-L) estimated direct building damage in South Lebanon at 1.38 billion US dollar. The assessment found over 11,000 buildings completely destroyed and 3.1 million cubic meters of debris, structurally affecting more than 41,000 housing units. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

  • Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the aviation regulator, which is leading the initiative, has been instructed to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework that can serve as a blueprint for the emerging sector.
  • “This regulatory framework will provide the necessary foundations to support safe airspace integration, operational oversight, industry development and future mobility solutions,” Loke said at the launch event.
  • Malaysia should develop its own maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) and manufacturing standards for the low-altitude economy, which has yet to reach the maturity seen in traditional aviation and aerospace industries, Loke said.
  • The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia deems airspace up to 3,000 metres (9,840 ft) above ground as low altitude.
  • The CAAM is targeting limited commercial services for freight drones to be offered by the first quarter of 2027.
  • It said further studies and tests must be conducted before it begins granting approval for passenger drones and air taxis.
  • Chinese companies have expressed interest in developing Malaysia’s low-altitude industry, but would be required to enter joint ventures with local firms to begin operating, CAAM chief executive Norazman Mahmud told reporters, without naming any firms.

($1 = 4.1490 ringgit)

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