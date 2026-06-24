Broos hopeful that key South Korea clash won’t be his final Bafana Bafana dance

“We can write history. So, there is a big motivation in the team. The boys are ready to fight until the last second of the game to achieve a victory. But there is also an opponent. So, we will see who will be the best from the two teams.”

This is what Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos told journalists in Mexico before the team’s crunch 2026 Fifa World Cup clash against South Korea. The fixture is scheduled for Thursday, 25 June, with a 3am kick-off at the Monterrey Stadium.

After two matches, a 2-0 defeat to Mexico and 1-1 draw against Czechia, the South Africans sit at the bottom of Group A with a single point. This is the same haul as Czechia, but Bafana Bafana are behind on goal difference The mandate for the team is simple: Beat South Korea and qualify for the knockout stage for the first time ever.

While Bafana Bafana will be without Teboho Mokoena against South Korea due to suspension, fellow midfielder Sphephelo Sithole (right) is back from suspension after being shown red against Mexico. (Photo: Oscar Fuentes / Jam Media / Getty Images)

Hypothetically a draw could still see the South Africans qualify as one of the eight best third-placed teams, depending on results in the other groups, as well as the clash between Mexico and Czechia. But the odds of qualification in that scenario are extremely slim. It would be a miracle.

As things stand, as many as five teams are already on three points while occupying third place; placing them in pole position for that secondary qualification path. That leaves just three slots for the remaining hopefuls to fight for. In three previous World Cup participations, Bafana Bafana have never qualified for the knockout phase.

Hence the equation for the South Africans is an easy one: win or bust.

Despite the weight of the task that awaits the team against South Korea, Bafana Bafana are in good spirits. (Photo: Oscar Fuentes / Jam Media / Getty Images)

Broos’ victory lap

Broos’ influence on South African soccer over the past five years has been significant. Which is why he is the longest-serving Bafana Bafana coach, surpassing even the late, great Clive Barker. The latter served just under four years before being sacked.

The Belgian coach is in his fifth year of a Bafana revamp, which seemed impossible when he took over in May of 2021. Under tacticians such as Pitso Mosimane, Gordon Igesund and Stuart Baxter, the South African senior men’s national team was in a constant state of regression.

This was evident in the early years of Broos’ tenure with South Africa’s senior men’s soccer side as they played in empty stadiums amid public apathy. During that period all one could hear at the stadium was the players talking to each other.

With the assistance of Bafana legend Helman Mkhalele, head coach Hugo Broos has revamped South African soccer. (Photo: Juan Luis Diaz / Quality Sport Images / Getty Images)

Fast forward to October 2025, when Bafana beat Rwanda 3-0 to book their place at the World Cup for the first time since qualifying as hosts in 2010. Against the Rwandans, Broos’ troops played at a near-capacity Mbombela Stadium to truly highlight how far the team has come under him. The Belgian coach is set to vacate his position at the end of SA’s World Cup campaign.

“It’s not important how I will be remembered. The most important thing is that we win against South Korea. I want to be in the second round. This is my first and probably last World Cup [as a coach]. So, I want success,” Broos said.

These are the current standings of the group stage at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Graphic: Daily Maverick)

Solid foundation for successor

At the 2026 World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Mexico, the US and Canada, the South Africans have been exposed. Although Broos has done a massive job to revitalise Bafana, the team’s lack of experience at this level (after years of qualification failures) has been evident.

Against the South Koreans, the South Africans will have to dig deeper than they ever have under Broos to realise their dream of qualifying for the round of 32.

The suspension of Teboho Mokoena opens the door for attacking midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng to earn his first start of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, (Photo: Juan Luis Diaz / Quality Sport Images / Getty Images)

A win there will boldly underline the work that Bafana’s 74-year-old Belgian coach has done and will leave a healthy foundation for his successor. However, it will be far from easy against the South Koreans, as Broos conceded.

“Sorry to use such an expression. But the South Koreans are like the Duracell [Bunny], you plug them in and they start running. And they run for 90 minutes, so it will not be easy,” said Broos of Bafana’s next opponents.

“The South Koreans are a little bit in between Mexico and Czechia,” the Belgian stated. “They are a very disciplined team. Eastern teams are always disciplined.”

Mokoena backs midfield

The South Africans’ already mammoth task will be complicated by the loss of midfield maestro and leader Teboho Mokoena. The 29-year-old is suspended for the last group game after accumulating two yellow cards in Bafana’s opening two matches. He is also the scorer of SA’s sole goal at the tournament to date.

Nevertheless, the Mamelodi Sundowns man believes that despite his absence, the team has enough capability to achieve their target of victory.

Defensive midfielder Sphephelo Sithole returns to the team after serving a one-match suspension after receiving a red card during the loss to Mexico. Mokoena also backed his midfield partners from the Czechia game, Jayden Adams and Thalente Mbatha, to step up in his absence.

Teboho Mokoena says players such as fellow midfielder Jayden Adams (right) are good enough to help the team win against South Korea. (Photo: Luke Hales / Getty Images)

“The team will do it [for the country]. Whoever will be playing, will represent us as South Africans,” Mokoena stated. “Sithole will be back. Thalente is there, we also have Jayden. There are so many guys who can play that role. I don’t play alone, we play as a team and we are confident. We’ve grown in this tournament. So, we’ll do well against South Korea.”

When they came into this tournament, Bafana Bafana’s primary target was reaching the round of 32. Fortunately, as they head into their final group game, this milestone remains within their own control.

Achieving it would be just reward for Broos’ diligent contribution to SA over the past five years. DM