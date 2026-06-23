When last did you compare your car insurance premium?

But wait – Joe who? While we can’t tell you his real name, Joe is a real person who did a real comparison on Hippo not too long ago.

Joe looked up Car Insurance quotes for his 2025 Audi A1 Sportback. Within a few minutes, multiple options came through:

Yes, you’re reading that right – a difference of R810.41 between the lowest and highest premiums for the same vehicle profile and the same level of coverage. The process took just two minutes of Joe’s time and returned 13 different quotes.

Without comparing, Joe would have no visibility into how wide the gap between insurance premiums can be, or where his current premium sits within it. Post-comparison, Joe’s got information – and options - allowing him the confidence to switch providers

Pseudonym has been used for illustration purposes, based on a real user who compared through Hippo in February 2026.

What comparing does for you

Instead of relying on a single quote taken out at a specific point in time, you’re able to see a range of current offers side by side – and with Hippo, you get to see 13 quotes.

Here are some other recent savers:

Using a platform like www.hippo.co.za also removes a lot of the effort that is associated with the quoting process. Rather than visiting multiple insurer websites and paging through countless digital brochures, all of which seem to repeat the same information, everything is consolidated into one place.

And none of this commits you to making a change. Your comparison is free and comes with zero obligation to switch providers.

Real users who compared through Hippo.co.za in February 2026.

Why premiums change over time

Insurers regularly adjust their pricing based on factors like updated client data and claims trends. At the same time, competitors may introduce new offerings or refine their pricing strategies to attract different segments of drivers.

Joe’s story above highlights how wide the pricing range can be for the same cover, same driver and vehicle. Without taking the time to compare, that difference remains hidden. And because the process is quick and free to use, the barrier to checking is low.

When should you compare?

When your policy is up for renewal

After buying a new car

If your monthly budget feels tighter than usual (thanks, petrol hikes!)

When you haven’t reviewed your premium in a while

Even outside of these moments, a quick comparison can still be useful. It provides a snapshot of where you stand right now, not where you were when you first signed up.

Hippo it today and save!

Car insurance plays an important role in protecting your finances, but that doesn’t mean it should go unchecked indefinitely.

If it’s been a while since you last compared your premium, taking a few minutes to review your options could be worthwhile. With Hippo, you can see a range of quotes in one place and decide what makes sense for your situation. DM



