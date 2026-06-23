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Remember Milako Kulinji and the xenophobic terror unleashed on Durban’s Malawian community

Remember the name and image of 8-year-old Milako Kulinji. These images by photojournalist Tommy Trenchard tell the story of Milako and thousands of other Malawians who have been driven from their homes in Durban by the threat of xenophobic violence in recent weeks. The images were shot in the Sherwood neighbourhood of the city where a public park found itself transformed into a teeming displacement camp for thousands seeking refuge. The past few weeks have seen a surge in Afrophobic anti-migrant protests and violence around the country. Families like Milako’s say they no longer feel safe living in South Africa, and wish only to return home. On Monday, the government said it had repatriated some 7,000 Malawians.

Tommy Trenchard
By Tommy Trenchard
23 Jun
Seth-Repatriate-Malawians 8-year-old Milako Kulinji, whose family moved to South Africa from Malawi, sits on a swing in a public park that has been tranformed into a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Seth Thorne)

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A Malawian woman looks at her phone in a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrants queue for food at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups.(Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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A Malawian boy rests with his possessions in a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups.(Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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A police officer installs razor wire around a makeshift IDP camp housing Malawian migrants in Durban, South Africa. The migrants fled to the camp after threats of anti-foreigner violence. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrants collect food and tea from volunteers at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrants wait with their posessions at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrants, seen behind coils of newly installed razor wire, queue for food at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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1-year-old Shaznia, whose family is from Malawi, takes a bath in a bucket at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. Many here have been sleeping rough on pieces of cardboard. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrants queue for food at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrants queue for food at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrant Regina Luka looks at her phone at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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A teenager from Malawi reads his bible by torchlight at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrants sit around a campfire at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Kenneth Elisha, a 34 year old Uber driver from Malawi, sits on a bus that will take him back to home country, outside a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. "I feel relieved," said Elisha. "I'm scared for my life in South Africa". (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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8-year-old Milako Kulinji, whose family moved to South Africa from Malawi, sits on a swing in a public park that has been tranformed into a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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8-year-old Milako Kulinji, whose family moved to South Africa from Malawi, plays on a slide in a public park that has been tranformed into a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrants sit with their posessions at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrants wait to board buses back to Malawi at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrants wait to board buses back to Malawi at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Rubber bullet cartridges lie on the ground at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa, after an altercation between residents and the police. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrants sit on a bank at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment with threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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Malawian migrants rest in a tent in a public park after fleeing threats of xenophbic violence in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)
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An aerial view of a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa, which is now home to several thousand Malawian migrants who fled their homes amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)

See more of Tommy Trenchard’s work here and here.

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