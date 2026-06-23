Remember Milako Kulinji and the xenophobic terror unleashed on Durban’s Malawian community

A Malawian woman looks at her phone in a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrants queue for food at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups.(Photo: Tommy Trenchard) A Malawian boy rests with his possessions in a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups.(Photo: Tommy Trenchard) A police officer installs razor wire around a makeshift IDP camp housing Malawian migrants in Durban, South Africa. The migrants fled to the camp after threats of anti-foreigner violence. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrants collect food and tea from volunteers at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrants wait with their posessions at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrants, seen behind coils of newly installed razor wire, queue for food at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) 1-year-old Shaznia, whose family is from Malawi, takes a bath in a bucket at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. Many here have been sleeping rough on pieces of cardboard. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrants queue for food at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrants queue for food at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrant Regina Luka looks at her phone at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) A teenager from Malawi reads his bible by torchlight at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrants sit around a campfire at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Kenneth Elisha, a 34 year old Uber driver from Malawi, sits on a bus that will take him back to home country, outside a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. "I feel relieved," said Elisha. "I'm scared for my life in South Africa". (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) 8-year-old Milako Kulinji, whose family moved to South Africa from Malawi, sits on a swing in a public park that has been tranformed into a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) 8-year-old Milako Kulinji, whose family moved to South Africa from Malawi, plays on a slide in a public park that has been tranformed into a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrants sit with their posessions at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrants wait to board buses back to Malawi at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrants wait to board buses back to Malawi at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands have fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Rubber bullet cartridges lie on the ground at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa, after an altercation between residents and the police. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrants sit on a bank at a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa. Thousands fled to the camp amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment with threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) Malawian migrants rest in a tent in a public park after fleeing threats of xenophbic violence in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard) An aerial view of a makeshift IDP camp in Durban, South Africa, which is now home to several thousand Malawian migrants who fled their homes amid rising anti-foreigner sentiment and threats of violence from anti-migrant groups. (Photo: Tommy Trenchard)

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