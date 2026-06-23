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Former Scottish National Party chief jailed for five years

Former Scottish National Party chief executive Peter Murrell was jailed for just over five years on Tuesday after admitting embezzling more than £400,000 ($540,000) of party funds to buy items such as cars, a motorhome and luxury goods.

Reuters
By Reuters
23 Jun
SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon (L) arrives with her husband Peter Murrell (R), current CEO of the SNP, to cast her vote in the Scottish Parliamentary election, at Broomhoouse Community Hall in Glasgow, Scotland, 05 May 2016. Scotts are voting in Scottish parliamentary elections to choose the 129 Members of Parliament in the fifth elections since the parliament was established in 1999. EPA/ROBERT PERRY EPA/ROBERT PERRY SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon (L) arrives with her husband Peter Murrell (R), current CEO of the SNP, to cast her vote in the Scottish Parliamentary election, at Broomhoouse Community Hall in Glasgow, Scotland, 05 May 2016. Scotts are voting in Scottish parliamentary elections to choose the 129 Members of Parliament in the fifth elections since the parliament was established in 1999. EPA/ROBERT PERRY EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Murrell is the former husband of ex-SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, who suddenly resigned in 2023, shortly before she was arrested as part of the probe into the party’s finances. She was cleared of wrongdoing in March last year.

He had pleaded guilty last month to the offence and was jailed for five years and three months at Edinburgh High Court.

The judge, Andrew Young, said the sentence needed to serve as a deterrent to others.

The police investigation which led to the arrest of Sturgeon, the SNP’s longest-serving leader, along with the conviction of her former husband prompted embarrassing questions for the pro-independence party which has dominated Scottish politics for nearly two decades.

After Murrell’s plea, Sturgeon reiterated her innocence and said that she had “no knowledge or suspicion whatsoever that he was using SNP funds for personal purposes”.

Murrell had admitted embezzling £400,310.65 from the SNP between 2010 and 2023, using the money to buy several vehicles, as well as items from luxury brands such as Estee Lauder and Harrods.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James)

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