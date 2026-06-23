Every vote counts: A call to action for Nelson Mandela Bay residents

A concerned local citizen and prominent business owner has issued a poignant call to action, challenging residents to stop watching from the sidelines and start actively rescuing their city.

Remembering the ‘PE that Was’

The vision for Nelson Mandela Bay should not be a pipe dream; it should be the standard. Every resident deserves a city that thrives, yet many are left asking themselves fundamental questions about the future:

Family & Heritage: Do you want your children and grandchildren to enjoy the pristine oceans, the walks along Cape Recife, the beauty of Happy Valley, and the historic charm of our city?

Do you want your children and grandchildren to enjoy the pristine oceans, the walks along Cape Recife, the beauty of Happy Valley, and the historic charm of our city? Economic Opportunity: Do you want the next generation to find meaningful employment or build successful businesses right here at home, rather than being forced to emigrate?

Do you want the next generation to find meaningful employment or build successful businesses right here at home, rather than being forced to emigrate? Basic Dignity: Do you want functional hospitals, driveable roads free of tyre-shredding potholes, streetlights that actually work, and reliable water and electricity backed by regular maintenance?

“Do you want a vibrant culture of community and opportunity, or the loneliness of everyone slowly departing a failed city?”

The illusion of powerlessness

The breakdown of basic infrastructure is not an act of God; it is a direct result of governance. It is impossible to build a thriving economy without regular electricity, clean water, and safe roads. If the current leadership lacks the skill, the will, or the ethical commitment to maintain the Bay, the solution is not to complain, it is to replace them.

The most dangerous myth in local politics is that a single vote does not matter.

Looking back at the 2016 local government elections, Nelson Mandela Bay came within a few percentage points of securing a stable coalition dedicated to good governance. The city was not lost because the majority wanted failure; it was lost because too many good citizens simply did not show up.

The city we see today is the cost of those empty queues. It is the price paid for choosing a braai over a ballot, for forgetting to register, or for believing the lie that one vote would not make a difference. Imagine where the Bay would be today if it had benefited from a decade of stable, clean governance.

Every ballot counts: The math of change

To turn the tide, residents must understand how local elections work. Real change requires a strategy that leverages both parts of the ballot:

The Ward Vote (50%): Electing a direct representative for your immediate community.

Electing a direct representative for your immediate community. The PR (Proportional Representation) Vote (50%): This determines the overall balance of power in the council. Even if your ward candidate does not win, your PR vote directly impacts which parties can form a governing coalition.

The call to action

You cannot vote if you are not registered. The first step to saving Nelson Mandela Bay is ensuring your status is active and correct.

It is time to hold our friends, family, and colleagues accountable. Let us skip the apathy, brave the queues, and make our voices heard. Our city'’ future depends on it. DM



