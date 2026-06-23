A rare new investment opportunity has landed in Observatory

Now, on Main Road, one of Observatory’s most connected routes, Leisure Group introduces Orion – designed for buyers who want city access, lifestyle convenience and long-term rental appeal in one of Cape Town’s most active urban nodes.

Comprising 148 contemporary apartments across eight storeys, Orion offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, complemented by hotel-style amenities and secure access.

Key Orion details

Location: 339 Main Road, Observatory, Cape Town

Apartments: Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments

Pricing: R1,27 million – R2,8 million

Early investor benefit: R100 000 off

Launch date: Wednesday, 22 July 2026 at 1pm

Website: orion-apartments.co.za

Designed for the way people live today

At Orion, design is not only about appearance. It is about everyday ease.

The apartments have been planned around flow, natural light and practical liveability, with warm contemporary interiors that move away from sterile minimalism in favour of considered, textured spaces that feel inviting from the start.

For investors, the apartment mix offers a range of entry points into a high-demand rental market. For owner-occupiers, Orion presents an opportunity to live close to the city without giving up a sense of neighbourhood identity.

Transform your balcony into an oasis of relaxation and style.

Apartment offering

Studio apartments start from 26m² and offer a smart entry point into Cape Town’s property market. Compact, central and designed for convenience, these units are well suited to investors looking for rental appeal in a connected urban location.

Priced from R1.27 million.

One-bedroom apartments start from 31m² and offer a balance of privacy, style and functional modern living. These spaces are suited to young professionals, couples, first-time buyers and investors targeting the city’s growing rental market.

Priced from R1.75 million.

Two-bedroom apartments range from 47m² to 70m² and offer greater flexibility for sharing, working from home or growing into the space. They are well suited to small families, roommates or buyers seeking additional room in a central location.

Priced from R2.12 million.

Stylish and functional: how to elevate your apartment interior.

Hotel-style amenities add everyday value

Beyond the apartments, Orion introduces hotel-style amenities that enhance convenience and comfort;

Rooftop pool and sun decks with city views

Fully equipped residents gym

Hotel-style lobby and secure access

Landscaped communal areas

Pet-friendly (ground-floor units only)

These amenities strengthen Orion’s appeal for both residents and tenants, offering lifestyle features increasingly expected in well-located city developments.

Enjoy sunset rooftop gatherings in Cape Town.

Connected without compromise

One of Orion’s strongest attributes is its central location.

Positioned in Observatory, the development places residents within easy reach of several of Cape Town’s key education, medical, commercial and cultural hubs. The University of Cape Town, Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), Groote Schuur Hospital, the CBD and surrounding creative districts are all in close proximity.

For residents, this means easier access to work, study and leisure. For investors, it means exposure to a broad and consistent tenant pool.

A market supported by real tenant demand

In a property market where location and price point remain key decision drivers, Orion offers a timely opportunity.

Observatory’s rental demand is supported by its proximity to major universities, medical facilities, business districts and lifestyle amenities. This creates appeal across multiple tenant profiles, from students and young professionals to healthcare workers, academics, creatives and short-stay visitors.

For investors, Orion offers an accessible entry into a proven urban rental node, with both short-term and long-term rental potential. The development is also Airbnb-friendly, adding flexibility for buyers who want to optimise returns across different rental strategies.

The pricing structure is VAT-inclusive, which means there is no transfer duty payable. Buyers may also be eligible for Urban Development Zone tax benefits and Section 13sex tax allowances, subject to individual tax circumstances.

Tax benefit disclaimer: Tax incentives, allowances and deductions are subject to qualifying criteria, SARS requirements and the buyer’s individual tax position. Prospective purchasers should obtain independent tax advice before making an investment decision.

Crafted by an experienced development team

Orion is developed by Leisure Group and designed by Bernicchi Architects.

Together, the team brings experience within Cape Town’s property sector, combining development knowledge, design capability and a clear understanding of what modern urban buyers and tenants are looking for. DM

Sales launch: Wednesday, 22 July 2026 at 1pm

Visit: Orion to learn more, view available apartments and register your interest.



