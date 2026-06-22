Iran team leaves note of thanks to LA, Egypt win first-ever World Cup match

Iran left a message in their SoFi Stadium locker room on Sunday thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality during the World Cup, and saying they are leaving with dignity after a 0-0 draw with Belgium kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Los Angeles hosted both of Iran’s Group G matches so far, with the team returning to their base in Tijuana, Mexico, between games.

Iran have spent the tournament based in Tijuana commuting to the US for their matches because of restrictions surrounding their stay in the country, while a number of Iran’s team staff and officials have been banned.

Iran’s Mehdi Taremi (right) and Thomas Meunier of Belgium. (Photo: Stu Forster / Getty Images)

US officials have said the squad’s travel arrangements would continue to be assessed, while discussions over easing some restrictions have continued.

“From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast,” read the handwritten note, which was released by Iran’s football federation.

“Thank you Los Angeles for your hospitality. We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity.”

The note also thanked Iranian supporters who gave their “heart, voice and soul” for the team during the two matches and ended with a call for peace, respect and friendship among all nations.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has repeatedly criticised the travel restrictions imposed on the side, saying the team has faced challenges no other side have had to endure.

Iran, who drew 2-2 with New Zealand in their opener at SoFi Stadium, play their final group match against Egypt in Seattle.

Pharaohs win

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan told his players they would not return to the pitch for the second half against New Zealand unless they were determined to get the win their proud supporters deserved.

His stern words had the desired effect as they fought back from a goal down to win 3-1 at BC Place and record their first World Cup victory, putting them top of Group G with four points from two matches after a 1-1 draw with Belgium in their opener.

Hassan had been under pressure to deliver a first win for Egypt, who had recorded five defeats and two draws in their three previous World Cup appearances in 1934, 1990 and 2018 – a statistic which did not sit well with a side who have won a record seven Africa Cup of Nations titles.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan. (Photo: Fran Santiago / Getty Images)

“At half-time I told the players we were not going back out onto the pitch unless we were determined to win and to draw confidence from the pride we feel from that support,” Hassan told reporters.

“To the Egyptian football community, we needed time to build confidence, to capitalise on our strengths and reflect on our journey to qualification, as well as the hard work of previous generations who tried to create these opportunities.

“I wanted this generation to shape its own future, to determine its own path. We also want to continue developing at the level of the national league and across African football.”

The turnaround owed much to Mohamed Salah, who scored one goal and set up another as Egypt showed greater urgency and attacking fluency after the break.

“Salah worked hard on the pitch, and this is something you should know,” Hassan added. “I am maybe the first coach to let him play in a position that matches his danger, that matches his capabilities and qualities. We worked on so many things and I am sure we are going to see more from him.”

Egypt play their final group game against Iran in Seattle.

Holiday over

Mostafa “Zico” Mohamed was preparing for a summer vacation on Egypt’s north coast when an unexpected call-up to the national team changed his plans.

“I was far away from the national team and honestly wasn’t expecting it,” the Pyramids FC forward told reporters after scoring one goal and setting up another in the win over New Zealand. “Coach Hossam Hassan brought me from the north coast. I was about to go on vacation and suddenly I found myself at the World Cup.”

A fringe player before the tournament, Zico is quickly emerging as one of Egypt’s standout performers.

Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates with Mostafa Zico after scoring the team’s second goal against New Zealand. (Photo: Fran Santiago / Getty Images)

Named after Brazilian great Zico, he is part of a long tradition in Egyptian football of players adopting the names of international stars.

The versatile attacker, who can operate on either wing or as a centre forward, has repaid the coach’s faith with a string of influential displays.

He scored in pre-World Cup friendlies against Russia and Brazil before opening his World Cup account against New Zealand in Vancouver, where he also set up Mohamed Salah’s goal with a clever back-heel pass inside the penalty area.

“From the first minute until now, Hossam Hassan has given us confidence,” said Zico. “Thank God I haven’t let him down for a single second.”

Despite Egypt’s strong start, the players were not getting carried away, he added.

“We still haven’t achieved anything yet. Hopefully we can go even further,” he said. “We are the strongest team in Africa. Why shouldn’t we go as far as possible in this tournament?” Reuters/DM