Nelson Mandela Bay perlemoen anti-poaching stalwart lays down the mantle

Last week, Nicky Erasmus took to social media to announce his departure from a long career in fighting against perlemoen poaching in Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds.

Since then Erasmus has been inundated with messages – some of praise and support for his contribution to conservation and others of snide relief from the more brazen criminal elements he fought against.

“The post was barely up when I got the first message from a person who I helped arrest, telling me how happy he was to see me go. Some guys sent me some very sarcastic messages that they were going to miss me,” the former operations director of Dark Water Ops said, laughing

Their reactions, and the audacity of the poaching community, are just one symptom of the many challenges Erasmus has faced over the three decades he has been involved in conservation and anti-poaching operations.

Passion for anti-poaching

Illegally harvested perlemoen recovered along the Nelson Mandela Bay coast at the beginning of the year. (Photo: Supplied / Dark Water Ops)

Sitting in a coffee shop in Gqeberha on Thursday, 18 June, the 46-year-old soft-spoken giant cuts an imposing figure. And it was humbling to see him become teary-eyed when asked about his decision to leave his passion for law enforcement and conservation.

“This has been my life, my passion, since I was a teenager. It was instilled in me by my father, and the thrill of the chase, the investigations and the resulting arrests have become addictive.

“Leaving this behind is one of the toughest decisions I have ever made, but an opportunity has come my way that I simply cannot pass up on.”

Erasmus recalled how his father, the much-respected late South African Police Service bomb technician Captain Rassie Erasmus, got him involved in diving when he was still a teenager and taught him the importance of fighting the good fight

In his early adulthood, he intertwined his father’s values from a life in law enforcement with his own deep love of nature, both on land and in the ocean, and since then, he has spent most of his career working in conservation.

Nicky Erasmus’s conservation efforts stretched beyond the sea, to include combating rhino poaching and the illegal rhino horn trade. (Photo: Nicky Erasmus)

In 2017, this culminated in the establishment of Dark Water Ops (DWO), a private security firm specialising in anti-poaching operations. At the time, Erasmus headed an anti-poaching unit at another security firm, and when he brought those skills over to DWO, the firm quickly became synonymous with the fight against the illicit perlemoen trade.

“Our firm had many legs – from armed response and armed escorts to rhino anti-poaching – but the constant battle against perlemoen poaching was where we made a name for ourselves.”

Looking back at his years working closely with law enforcement, Erasmus himself was involved in the recovery of 350 tonnes of perlemoen, millions of rands worth of illicit goods and the proceeds of crime. He was also part of investigations that led to more than 900 arrests, including those of two so-called perlemoen kingpins.

“Busting a suspect is one thing, but I became addicted to the chase and the investigation. Digging for information, piecing the puzzle together, tying the loose strands until you can form a complete picture and nail the bastards.”

Two successful operations that stand out for him were also some of the biggest busts ever in Nelson Mandela Bay – the break-up of a R100-million illegal perlemoen enterprise and the recovery of 750kg of cocaine.

“Busting a suspect is one thing, but I became addicted to the chase and the investigation. Digging for information, piecing the puzzle together, tying the loose strands until you can form a complete picture and nail the bastards.”

He said DWO has over the years provided the police and other law enforcement agencies with a blueprint on how to combat poaching along South Africa’s coastline. Unfortunately, they have been fighting a losing battle as their operations face mounting challenges.’

Perlemoen poaching — a ‘discouraging scenario’

Dark Water Ops members conduct daily operations along a 20km stretch of coastline in Nelson Mandela Bay. Their main objective is to disrupt illegal perlemoen poaching, arrest divers and others involved in the trade and confiscate illegal perlemoen. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

“The country’s socio-economic situation is forcing more people into a life of crime, and unfortunately the justice system has made perlemoen poaching a very attractive and lucrative industry.

“You can bust someone today, tomorrow they pay a fine, and by that night they are back in the water poaching again. Being arrested is not a deterrent anymore.

“Add to that corruption in the police and the arrogance of the criminals and you are left with a very discouraging scenario.”

However, Erasmus believes DWO’s success comes from building relationships between the police, the National Prosecuting Authority, government departments and even international agencies such as the FBI – and with the right resources they have the potential to beat the syndicates currently running the illicit perlemoen trade.

“DWO will continue to operate. I was just one cog in the machine, and I believe they have the right people in place to make a meaningful impact.”

Erasmus is also a witness in several ongoing poaching cases before court, and is still committed to seeing these matters through to the end.

In a previous interview with Daily Maverick Erasmus said the illegal perlemoen industry has two major impacts – environmental and criminal.

“On the environmental front, perlemoen filters impurities from seawater, creating a cleaner habitat for other sea creatures. Perlemoen is also the main food source for other animals, for example, mussel crackers, which were nearly extinct along the Gqeberha coast when perlemoen numbers were very low.”

But the criminal impact, said Erasmus, is far more alarming. He said the illegal perlemoen trade bankrolled many other criminal activities, including drugs, illegal firearms and violent crime.

What comes after perlemoen for Erasmus?

But what is next for Erasmus when he hangs up his anti-poaching boots?

“About a month ago I was approached by an international mining company looking to establish new operations in Africa. Talks with them progressed very quickly, and they offered me the opportunity to head up their security operations.

“This is a challenge that will take me into a whole new industry and new parts of the world. I will start with one mine, and as the operations expand so will my involvement in the company.

“As I close this chapter, I do so knowing I gave everything I had to the fight. The boots may be hanging up, but the knowledge, values and passion for conservation, justice and protecting our country will stay with me forever.”

“As sad as I am to leave my city and the work that I do here, I am very excited about the future.”

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Erasmus thanked the various law enforcement members he has worked with throughout his career, for the impact they had on his life, both professionally and personally.

“As I close this chapter, I do so knowing I gave everything I had to the fight. The boots may be hanging up, but the knowledge, values and passion for conservation, justice and protecting our country will stay with me forever.” DM