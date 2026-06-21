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Majority of Britons disappointed by Brexit, according to ECFR poll

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - Up to two thirds of British voters, across all party lines, believe Britain’s decision to leave the European Union in 2016 has had a negative impact on the country, a poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) showed on Sunday.

Reuters
By Reuters
21 Jun
An EU flag is seen flying in front of Elizabeth Tower, commonly referred to as Big Ben, as protestors campaign against the ongoing impacts of Brexit on 25 January2023 in London, England. (Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images) BM - Tim - ATB - Brexit

The poll by the think tank, conducted from May 7 to 14 among more than 2,000 respondents, showed two thirds thought Brexit drove up the cost of living and had a negative impact on the economy.

“A decade on, Brits realise their hopes for a better life outside the EU are going unfulfilled and that Brexit is undermining the UK’s ability to manage the issues voters care about most,” the ECFR’s head Mark Leonard said.

Of those polled, 56% thought leaving the EU was bad for tackling illegal migration, for trade and red tape, 57% believed it reduced chances for young people, and 57% believed it was “wrong” for Britain to leave the EU.

Three quarters now wanted closer ties with the EU, the ECFR said.

The poll also showed Britons chose Europe over the U.S. as a preferred security partner with only 18% viewing the U.S. as an ally.

Controlling migration was a key focus in the campaign for Brexit, but the poll showed that 56% of Britons thought the UK’s approach post-Brexit has failed and they would support the reinstating of freedom of movement with the EU for a closer trading relationship.

The ECFR said that a separate poll conducted across 15 EU countries showed two-thirds support for Britain to return to the EU in the future.

(Reporting by Jan StrupczewskiEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

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