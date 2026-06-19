Stellenbosch food and wine community hosts fundraiser for Errieda du Toit

The Stellenbosch family of food, wine and hospitality professionals has rallied in support of beloved South African foodie veteran, cookbook author and TV content producer and script writer Errieda du Toit. They have donated time, expertise and stock to a fundraiser dinner on 24 June at Lanzerac Estate Hotel & Spa, for which tickets have gone on sale.

Errieda has inspired and connected South Africans through food for decades. She is widely known as the Huiskok (home cook) on Radio Sonder Grense, as the food content producer for the popular TV series Kokkedoor, and as the author of several acclaimed cookbooks, including the Kokkedoor cookbooks, Masterchef SA – The Cookbook and Share: A Century of South African Community Recipes.

The fundraiser is being presented by Onderstok Food Creative, a collective of Stellenbosch chefs committed to celebrating food, creativity and community, in association with Stellenbosch Wine Routes. The event has been made possible through the generosity of Lanzerac, chefs, wine producers, hospitality partners and suppliers who have donated their time, expertise and products in support of the initiative.

The evening will be hosted by media personality Martelize Brink, who has donated her time to the fundraiser.

The evening brings together some of the Cape Winelands’ most respected chefs, including Bertus Basson (Bertus Basson Family Restaurants), Garth Bedford (Joostenberg), Drikus Brink (Toevlug), Marthinus Ferreira (Jordan Restaurant), Stephen Fraser (Lanzerac), Cornelle Minie (Middelvlei), Shaun Scrooby (VUUR), Michelle Theron (Vergenoegd Löw) and Jess van Dyk (Post & Pepper), all of whom have donated their time and talents.

“Errieda has touched countless lives through her passion for food, storytelling and bringing people together around the table,” says chef and restaurateur Bertus Basson. “She is a cherished member of our community, and this dinner is our way of giving something back. Through the generosity of everyone involved, we hope to provide meaningful support to Errieda and her family during a challenging time, while celebrating the extraordinary contribution she has made to South African food culture.”

Guests can look forward to an evening of exceptional food, fine Stellenbosch wines and heartfelt camaraderie, all in support of a woman whose influence on South African food and wine extends far beyond the written word.

All funds raised through ticket sales will be donated to assist Errieda and her family.

Those unable to attend the dinner can contribute directly to the fundraising campaign established in support of Errieda and her family via BackaBuddy at: www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/kom-ons-help-errieda

Details of the fundraiser

Ticket cost: R1,250. The dinner will be held on Wednesday, 24 June at 6.30pm at Lanzerac Estate Hotel & Spa. The price includes a four-course family-style feast and wine. Book via DinePlan.

Lanzerac Hotel www.lanzerac.co.za is supporting the initiative by donating R1,000 from every room booked for the night of 24 June to the fundraiser. DM

For more information, contact: info@wineroute.co.za or 021 886 4310.