Joburg suburbs suffer 16 pipe bursts in six days

Johannesburg Water (JW) has recorded 16 pipe bursts since Friday, 12 June, according to the entity’s spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala. About half of them have been repaired.

On Sunday, 14 June, JW attended to a major pipe burst in Dainfern. While this burst has been repaired, the utility asked customers in Dainfern Estate, Dainfern Ridge and Dainfern Valley not to drink water from their taps as testing is being carried out on the water quality.

On Monday, Douglasdale, Norscot and Craigavon consumers did not have water because of a burst pipe on Crawford Drive, Douglasdale.

A massive pipe burst affecting the Zondi Tower and Dobsonville direct feed last week is still having an impact on residents of Dobsonville, Naledi, Zondi and surrounding areas. JW said the work to repair the leak is complex as old asbestos cement pipes have to be connected to steel pipes, which requires modification and the manufacture of specialised couplings that are not readily available.

Countless water tankers have been delivering water to the area since Friday, 12 June. The Zondi reservoir is closed for repairs, and JW said the tower will also be closed for repairs.

A burst pipe in Craighall Park, Johannesburg, on 12 April. (Photo: James Oatway / Our City News)

On Monday, 15 June, a burst pipe in Kew left 14 suburbs, including parts of Alex, Melrose Arch, Lombardy East and West, without water. JW did not give a date for the restoration of water supply. On Tuesday, 16 June, a burst pipe in Glenhazel left the same suburbs with little to no water.

A burst pipe in the Lanseria area has left the communities of Lion Pride, Thabo Mbeki informal settlement, Malatji informal settlement and Fantisi and surrounding areas without water. Water tankers have been providing communities with water.

Also on Tuesday, JW reported a burst pipe in Cascades Road, Little Falls, which left customers in the area with little to no water.

On the same day, a leak on the bulk supply line on Randpark Ridge left customers in Bromhof, Randparkrif and Randpark Ridge without water.

A burst pipe in Robertville on Tuesday left the suburb and surrounding areas without water. JW said it had to source specialised parts to undertake the repairs. No timeframe was given for the return of services.

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A burst pipe on the corner of Susman Avenue and Park Lane in Blairgowrie has left the suburb without water for two days. Local resident Eugene Goddard said thousands of litres of water had gone to waste since the pipe burst on Tuesday. He said on Tuesday that JW workers were scooping water out of the hole and were hoping to fix the burst. Again JW has not provided a timeframe for repairs.

Strydompark also suffered similar fate with residents in Susan, Samantha and Gerhardus streets all affected. In Maraisburg, a burst pipe affected residents of the entire suburb. Diepsloot residents were also left without water after a pipe burst. Another pipe burst at the intersection of the N14 and Malibongwe Drive affected residents of Lanseria. A burst in North Riding affected the whole suburb, while a burst pipe in Paulshof left residents there without water.

Shabalala said pipe bursts were caused by a range of factors, including fluctuations in water pressure and demand.

“These may be compounded by ageing infrastructure, subsoil conditions, accidental damage by third parties, seasonal temperature changes and other external factors beyond Johannesburg Water’s control. Each incident is assessed individually to determine the underlying cause and implement the appropriate remedial action,” said Shabalala. DM

This story is produced by Our City News, a non-profit newsroom serving the people of Johannesburg.