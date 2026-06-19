Binance promotes safety and awareness as Africa’s crypto ecosystem continues rapid growth

Africa has emerged as one of the most dynamic regions for cryptocurrency adoption, driven by increasing demand for accessible financial tools, cross-border payments, and innovative digital services. As more individuals and businesses embrace blockchain technology, the ecosystem continues to unlock new opportunities for financial inclusion and economic participation.

At the same time, the rapid growth of digital finance has attracted the attention of bad actors seeking to exploit rising interest and new users entering the market. As with any fast-growing financial sector, scammers are increasingly targeting individuals through sophisticated schemes, reinforcing the importance of education and vigilance.

Recent global reporting highlights the scale of this challenge. Cryptocurrency-related fraud exceeded 11.3 billion dollars in reported losses in 2025, reflecting the growing sophistication of investment scams and digital fraud techniques. These trends are not unique to crypto but are part of a broader rise in online financial crime targeting consumers across multiple platforms.

In Africa, where adoption is expanding rapidly, user awareness plays a critical role in ensuring that individuals can participate confidently in the digital asset ecosystem. South Africa provides a clear example of this broader trend. As one of the continent’s leading crypto markets, it has seen a rise in digital fraud incidents, with banking-related fraud cases increasing by 86 percent in 2024 and losses reaching nearly R1.9 billion, according to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre. These figures highlight the growing need for education across all forms of digital finance.

Binance has observed that, within this broader landscape, Ponzi-style schemes remain among the most common tactics used by scammers globally. These schemes often attempt to exploit users by promoting unrealistic returns and requesting deposits in widely used digital assets such as USDT. Such tactics are not reflective of legitimate crypto use, but rather of longstanding fraud models adapting to new technologies.

“The continued growth of crypto adoption across Africa is incredibly encouraging and reflects the real value digital assets can bring to financial inclusion and innovation,” said Larry Cooke, Africa Head of Legal at Binance. “As the ecosystem expands, it is equally important that users are equipped with the knowledge and tools to navigate it safely. Education remains one of the most effective ways to build trust and resilience.”

Binance continues to invest significantly in security and user protection as part of its long-term commitment to responsible industry growth. The company has implemented advanced risk detection systems, real-time alerts, and proactive user education initiatives designed to help prevent fraud before it occurs. Globally, these efforts form part of a broader approach to strengthening trust and supporting sustainable adoption.

“Scammers often rely on urgency, unrealistic promises, and impersonation tactics to pressure users into making decisions,” Cooke added. “We encourage all users to take a moment to verify information, rely on official channels, and exercise caution when considering any opportunity that offers guaranteed returns. Informed users are empowered users.”

Binance emphasises that it does not offer guaranteed investment returns or require users to transfer funds to third parties as part of any programme. Users are encouraged to engage only with verified platforms and to be cautious of unsolicited offers.

To support safer participation in the digital asset ecosystem, Binance encourages users across Africa to follow key best practices. These include verifying the legitimacy of platforms and communications, avoiding offers that promise fixed or unusually high returns, and never sharing sensitive account information such as passwords, private keys, or verification codes.

Across the continent, industry stakeholders, regulators, and technology platforms are working together to strengthen consumer protection and support responsible innovation. As the ecosystem matures, continued collaboration and awareness will be essential to ensuring that the benefits of digital assets remain accessible and secure for all participants.

Binance remains committed to working with partners across Africa to advance education, enhance transparency, and build a trusted digital asset environment. By prioritising user protection alongside innovation, the company aims to ensure that more people can participate in the future of finance with confidence. DM

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: Binance.