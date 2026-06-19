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Barack Obama opens his presidential centre — Family, friends, the faithful and the famous

Family, friends, celebrities and Democrats flocked to Chicago, Illinois, to witness former US president Barack Obama open his eponymous presidential centre. Housing a museum, library and education project, the centre commemorates Obama’s presidency from 2009–2017. He was the first African American to hold the office.

Daily Maverick Photo Team
By Daily Maverick Photo Team
19 Jun
Obama opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Centre in Chicago Illinois Former US president Barack Obama stands on stage along with daughters Sasha (left) and Malia Obama during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Centre at the John Lewis Plaza in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the US from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Barack Obama Presidential Centre
Former US president Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center at the John Lewis Plaza in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago
(From left) Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former president Barack Obama, former president Bill Clinton and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton attend the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on 18 June. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Obama- Photo Essay
People watch as Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago,
Former US president Joe Biden attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Obama- Photo Essay
Stevie Wonder was one of many musical legends to perform at the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois,
Bruce Springsteen performs at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
People hold fans as they listen to former US president Barack Obama speak during the dedication ceremony for the opening of his presidential centre
People hold fans as they listen to former US president Barack Obama speak during the dedication ceremony for the opening of his presidential centre in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026. (Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
Obama- Photo Essay
Bono (lefft) and The Edge of U2 perform at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 July 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton at Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago
Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton looks on during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 July 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois,
(From left) John Legend and Common perform with Uniting Voices Chicago at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Obama family at opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026.
The former first family of the US – (from left) former president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama – cheer after the performance of Eddie Vedder and Guitars Over Guns at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Barack Obama Presidential Center
Former first lady Michelle Obama and former US president Barack Obama listen to the music at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Obama- Photo Essay
Tems performs at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago,
The Roots perform at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Obama- Photo Essay
Former US president Barack Obama bows his head during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center at the John Lewis Plaza in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026 (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Obama- Photo Essay
Christina Aguilera performs at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 18, 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Obama- Photo Essay
Jennifer Hudson (far right) performs at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026.
Hollywood director Steven Spielberg was among the many celebrities attending the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
Statues of former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are seen outside the Barack Obama Presidential Center
Statues of former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are seen outside the Barack Obama Presidential Center ahead of a dedication ceremony in John Lewis Plaza in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Obama- Photo Essay
Former President George W Bush (second from right) laughs with Michelle Obama (second from left) as fellow former first ladies Jill Biden (far left) and Laura Bush (far right) watch, ahead of the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais-Pool/Getty Images)
Obama- Photo Essay
Tyler Perry attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
Obama- Photo Essay
Musician Jon Batiste attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Obama- Photo Essay
LL Cool J attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Jim Vondruska / Getty Images)
Obama- Photo Essay
Guests arrive ahead of the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)


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