Barack Obama opens his presidential centre — Family, friends, the faithful and the famous

Former US president Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center at the John Lewis Plaza in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images) (From left) Sasha Obama, Malia Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former president Barack Obama, former president Bill Clinton and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton attend the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on 18 June. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images) People watch as Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images) Former US president Joe Biden attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) Stevie Wonder was one of many musical legends to perform at the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images) Bruce Springsteen performs at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images) People hold fans as they listen to former US president Barack Obama speak during the dedication ceremony for the opening of his presidential centre in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026. (Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) Bono (lefft) and The Edge of U2 perform at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 July 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images) Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton looks on during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 July 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images) (From left) John Legend and Common perform with Uniting Voices Chicago at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) The former first family of the US – (from left) former president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama – cheer after the performance of Eddie Vedder and Guitars Over Guns at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images) Former first lady Michelle Obama and former US president Barack Obama listen to the music at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) Tems performs at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images) The Roots perform at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images) Former US president Barack Obama bows his head during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center at the John Lewis Plaza in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026 (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images) Christina Aguilera performs at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 18, 2026. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images) Jennifer Hudson (far right) performs at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images) Hollywood director Steven Spielberg was among the many celebrities attending the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) Statues of former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are seen outside the Barack Obama Presidential Center ahead of a dedication ceremony in John Lewis Plaza in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) Former President George W Bush (second from right) laughs with Michelle Obama (second from left) as fellow former first ladies Jill Biden (far left) and Laura Bush (far right) watch, ahead of the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais-Pool/Getty Images) Tyler Perry attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images) Musician Jon Batiste attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) LL Cool J attends the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Jim Vondruska / Getty Images) Guests arrive ahead of the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on 18 June 2026. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)



