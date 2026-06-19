20 Questions with Jansher Khan

Favourite book?

The Lost Symbol – Dan Brown.

Favourite film?

Top Gun.

Favourite song?

Eagles – Hotel California.

Favourite series?

Chuck.

What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?

Mascara – (for my wife).

What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?

My latest vet bill.

What app do you spend the most time on?

FlightRadar24.

What’s your favourite piece of trivia?

Major-General Sir Nils Olav III – He is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Norwegian King’s Guard and also a penguin.

What’s the weirdest superstition you secretly believe in?

Knock on wood to prevent bad luck or keep good fortunes going.

If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?

Jet skiing with a pod of dolphins in the Maldives, or running with cheetah cubs while on a safari.

Window seat or aisle seat?

Aisle seat always.

If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?

Any retired millionaire watching the F1 in Monaco from their yacht.

Career highlight?

Navigating the media landscape through all its transitions and still finding room for growth and expansion.

What are people always surprised to learn about you?

That I’m incredibly OCD.

You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?

Speeding.

If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?

An air traffic controller.

What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?

My Corona hoodie.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

Happy wife, happy life.

Name one person you admire?

Lex – AKA dad.

What’s your current guilty pleasure?

Chocolates, especially Ferrero Rocher.



