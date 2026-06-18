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Mexico City police arrest man for allegedly renting out World Cup pass

MEXICO CITY, June 17 (Reuters) - Mexico City police arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to rent out his official World Cup accreditation on social media to provide unauthorised stadium access, local authorities said.

Reuters
By Reuters
18 Jun
Azteca stadium renovated in Mexico City People work at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, 27 March 2026. Pele and Maradona became world champions at the Azteca stadium, which will open its doors following a major renovation that has revitalized the venue just weeks before its 60th anniversary, and in time to host matches for the 2026 World Cup. EPA/Mario Guzman

The 24-year-old suspect was detained near the Azteca Stadium after attempting to reactivate his credential, the city’s Citizen Security Secretariat said in a statement.

A legal representative for World Cup organisers alerted authorities after discovering the online posts. Police did not disclose the fee the man was allegedly seeking for the rental.

Mexico City is hosting several matches during the expanded 48-team tournament, including group-stage fixtures featuring Mexico. Later on Wednesday, World Cup debutants Uzbekistan face Colombia in a Group K match in the capital.

The suspect, who was not named, has been transferred to the public prosecutor’s office, which will determine his legal status, the statement added.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski and Fabiola Aramburo, Editing by Ken Ferris)

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