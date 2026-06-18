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Kremlin says Europeans probably ‘pumped’ Trump with harmful ideas during G7 summit

A top Kremlin aide said on Thursday that European leaders had probably pumped Donald Trump with harmful ideas at this week’s G7 summit, but that the U.S. president was a strong leader who stuck to his own ideas.

Reuters
By Reuters
18 Jun
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) speaks to the media after US President Donald Trump departs from the Palace of Versailles, Versailles, France, 18 June 2026. EPA/Michel Euler / POOL POOL PHOTO MAXPPP OUT French President Emmanuel Macron (C) speaks to the media after US President Donald Trump departs from the Palace of Versailles, Versailles, France, 18 June 2026. EPA/Michel Euler / POOL POOL PHOTO MAXPPP OUT

Trump said Russia should make peace with Ukraine after a “very good” meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday, in comments that sparked cautious optimism among G7 leaders that a peace deal could be struck.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday that he believed Trump had been misinformed about the state of affairs in Ukraine at the summit and that Moscow was still expecting a visit from Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - although no date for that has yet been set.

“One can presume that Trump was pumped with...harmful ideas. We understand that the Europeans are exercising an unhelpful influence here,” Ushakov told Russian state TV.

“Trump is a strong politician and sticks to his views. He commented on some things and kept other things to himself. Let’s see how things develop,” he said.

Zelenskiy and his European allies impressed upon Trump that they believed that Ukraine’s battlefield fortunes had improved thanks to its drone incursions deep into Russia. Ushakov said that was “categorically not true.”

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Andrew Osborn Editing by Gleb Bryanski)

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