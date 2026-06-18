Kremlin says Europeans probably ‘pumped’ Trump with harmful ideas during G7 summit

Trump said Russia should make peace with Ukraine after a “very good” meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday, in comments that sparked cautious optimism among G7 leaders that a peace deal could be struck.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday that he believed Trump had been misinformed about the state of affairs in Ukraine at the summit and that Moscow was still expecting a visit from Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - although no date for that has yet been set.

“One can presume that Trump was pumped with...harmful ideas. We understand that the Europeans are exercising an unhelpful influence here,” Ushakov told Russian state TV.

“Trump is a strong politician and sticks to his views. He commented on some things and kept other things to himself. Let’s see how things develop,” he said.

Zelenskiy and his European allies impressed upon Trump that they believed that Ukraine’s battlefield fortunes had improved thanks to its drone incursions deep into Russia. Ushakov said that was “categorically not true.”

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Andrew Osborn Editing by Gleb Bryanski)