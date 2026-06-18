Church of England leader apologises for historical forced adoption practice

“We are profoundly sorry for the pain, trauma and stigma experienced - and still carried - by many people because of historical adoption practices in homes affiliated to the Church of England,” Mullally said in a statement.

The government is also expected to apologise on behalf of the state for the practice. Other countries, including Ireland and Australia, have in recent years issued similar apologies.

The Church was a significant provider of mother and baby homes, potentially more than 200 over time, its research examining the period between 1949 and 1976 showed on Thursday.

The social systems and structures at the time “made it extremely difficult for unmarried women with children to live independently”, the Church’s report said.

“Today, we say to each of you: the shame you were made to feel was wrong. You have nothing to be ashamed of. Rather, we are deeply ashamed that this happened to people in the care of Christian communities,” Mullally said.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)