Bafana Bafana fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw in their second match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, against Czechia at the Atlanta Stadium on Thursday, 18 June.

Both South Africa and Czechia came into the match knowing that they needed a positive result to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

Czechia scored after six minutes through midfielder Michal Sadílek after a slick cut-back from Alexandr Sojka that found his compatriot in acres of space in the Bafana Bafana box.

Michal Sadílek and his Czechia teammates celebrate their goal against Bafana Bafana. (Photo: Lars Baron / Getty Images)

There were chances for the South Africans to equalise in the second half. But the final move always failed to deliver any feasible threat to the Czech goal, which was manned by Matěj Kovář.

However, with their European counterparts opting to sit back and absorb the pressure after scoring, Bafana Bafana enjoyed large chunks of ball possession. For the most part, there was little they could do with the ball.

That was until Cyprus-based winger Thapelo Maseko earned a penalty as his cross struck the arm of Czechia substitute Pavel Šulc. Bafana Bafana midfield maestro Teboho Mokoena stepped up to tuck the spot-kick away with confidence.

South Africa's Teboho Mokoena scores their first goal of the 2026 World Cup from the penalty spot. (Photo: Claudia Greco / Reuters)

However, after receiving his second yellow card of the tournament during the match, Mokoena will miss South Africa’s final Group A match against South Korea on 25 June.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Mexico a week ago while deploying a conservative 5-3-2 formation, Bafana Bafana’s technical team returned to the familiar set-up of 4-3-3. But this was still devoid of a creative focal point within the midfield three as Broos started with Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha and Jayden Adams.

Teboho Mokoena scores a penalty for Bafana's first goal during the World Cup Group A match against Czechia on 18 June in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Molly Darlington / Getty Images)

The latter eventually made way for Relebohile Mofokeng as the South Africans sought more creative flair.

Thapelo Maseko helped to earn South Africa a draw after forcing a penalty from Czechia. (Photo: Lars Baron / Getty Images)

Of course, this (aided by Czechia’s defensive tactics after they had scored) worked as the South Africans tested their opponents’ defence more frequently. This pressure yielded the penalty that Mokoena dispatched.

“I think that we played a very good game today except for one moment in the beginning of the first half, where we weren’t concentrating, not focused, and you know, at World Cup level, if you make a mistake, you pay the price,” coach Hugo Broos told reporters.

“Besides that mistake, but I think I saw a very, very good game. During the second half, we were constantly in the Czechs’ and the only thing they did was play long balls to their tall strikers in front,” he said.

“So, I think we deserved more today because sometimes you need a little bit of luck. But if we go on like that and if we can make another performance like today, I think we have a chance to go to the second round,” the coach added.

South Africa will almost certainly need to beat South Korea in Monterrey on Wednesday to advance.

“They have a few key players in the team. Again, it will be a tough game, but in another way,” added Broos.

“Today it was a tough game because of the physicality of the Czechs, but against South Korea, it will be more about discipline in the group and also their powerful running.”

Teboho Mokoena reacts after the match (Photo: Claudia Greco / Reuters)

Bafana strike back against critics

In the pre-match press conference Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams had struck back at the team’s critics.

Since the defeat against the Mexicans, who are co-hosting the World Cup along with the US and Canada, the South Africans had been subject to criticism from some of their supporters, as well as former players-turned-pundits. But Williams defended his team.

Bafana Bafana bounced back from the Mexico disappointment. Next, they face a tough test against South Korea. (Photo: Molly Darlington / Getty Images)

“Will you always be at your best? No,” said Williams. “Yes, we were disappointed after the Mexico result. But in today’s society, everyone is an expert. You just have to block out the noise and listen to the technical team; trust one another.

“That’s what we’ve built in the camp, trust. We trust the coach and his technical team. We also trust each other as players. The support from the country over the last few years has been magnificent. We’ve built that relationship,” the goalkeeper added.

Hugo Broos, head coach of South Africa looks on before the game against Czechia on 18 June (Photo: Juan Luis Diaz / Quality Sport Images / Getty Images)

“The relationship was once broken. But [under Broos] we’ve built it up again. People should not forget that. Criticise us, it’s fine. But don’t be disrespectful. Also, not everything is as bad as it seems… Sports always gives you an opportunity to be better,” said Williams.

Next for the South Africans is a clash against South Korea, while Czechia face Mexico. DM