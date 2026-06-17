President Trump hosts UFC Freedom 250 fight at the White House, and more from around the world

US President Donald Trump and UFC President and CEO Dana White during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches today, his 80th birthday, which the White House is calling "a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, UFC CEO Dana White and other guests stand inside the Octagon at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is hosting a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on his 80th birthday, which the White House is calling "a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” (Photo by Evan Vucci - Pool/Getty Images) Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform a flyover during the National Anthem at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on his 80th birthday, which the White House is calling "a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Justin Gaethje walks out of the Oval Office for a lightweight title bout against Ilia Topuria during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on his 80th birthday, which the White House is calling "a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Justin Gaethje celebrates with a backflip off the octagon after defeating Ilia Topuria in a lightweight title bout during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on his 80th birthday, which the White House is calling "a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg greets U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the UFC Freedom 250 fights on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on his 80th birthday, which the White House is calling "a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama speak onstage at a stakeholders event at the Obama Presidential Center on June 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. The Obama Presidential Center will officially open on June 18. (Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais-Pool/Getty Images) A U.S. National Park Service employee uses a vacuum pump to clean algae off the bottom of the newly repainted Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on June 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Trump Administration spent $16 million on a no-bid contract to have the bottom of the pool painted "American flag blue" and the seams resealed as part of an effort to repair Washington landmarks in for preparation the country’s 250th birthday this summer. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) US President Donald Trump checks his tie as he waits for a family photo during the G7 summit on June 16, 2026 in Evian-les-Bains, France. Leaders from the Group of 7 (G7) countries convened in Evian, France, near the Swiss border, for their annual summit to discuss challenges to peace and security for Ukraine and Europe, the situation in the Middle East, and other geopolitical issues. (Photo by Isabel Infantes - Pool/Getty Images) Young men gather during protests by Ultra-Orthodox Jews against Israel's military draft on June 17, 2026 outside the Beit Lid military base in Kfar Yona, Israel. The conscription of young ultra-Orthodox men into the military, from which they were long excluded before the exemption was ended during the country's war with Hamas, continues to roil Israeli politics. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) School children listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa speak during an event celebrating Youth Day at FNB stadium on June 16, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This year marks the 50th anniversary of a tragic but defining event in South African history. The Soweto Uprising began on June 16, 1976, as a peaceful student march against the enforcement of Afrikaans language in schools. Police and army responded with tear gas and bullets that led to violent clashes, resulting in about 575 deaths, many of them school children. The event galvanized international opposition against Apartheid, and it is commemorated annually in South Africa as Youth Day. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images) School children listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa speak during an event celebrating Youth Day at FNB stadium on June 16, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This year marks the 50th anniversary of a tragic but defining event in South African history. The Soweto Uprising began on June 16, 1976, as a peaceful student march against the enforcement of Afrikaans language in schools. Police and army responded with tear gas and bullets that led to violent clashes, resulting in about 575 deaths, many of them school children. The event galvanized international opposition against Apartheid, and it is commemorated annually in South Africa as Youth Day. (Photo by Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images) Queen Camilla and King Charles III watch the racing from the Royal Box as they attend day one of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2026 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Racegoers attend day one of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2026 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Carlo Paloni/Getty Images) Sheep are prepared ahead of the Royal Highland Show opening at the Royal Highland Centre on June 17, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Royal Highland Show is an annual event showcasing the best of food, farming and rural life from the Highlands of Scotland. This year's show takes place June 18-21. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Abigail Naismith washes five year old Shetland Pony Rocky as they prepare ahead of the Royal Highland Show opening at he Royal Highland Centre on June 17, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Royal Highland Show is an annual event showcasing the best of food, farming and rural life from the Highlands of Scotland. This year's show takes place June 18-21. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) A woman dressed as a Catrina waves during the "Gran Desfile Mundialista" on June 13, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Mariana Maytorena/ObturadorMX/Getty Images) A tourist boat passes under the "La Caverne du Pont Neuf" ("The Pont Neuf Cave") installation, by French artist JR, on the Pont-Neuf bridge on June 16, 2026 in Paris, France. La Caverne du Pont Neuf by French artist JR is an immersive, monumental public art installation that temporarily transforms Paris's oldest bridge into an oversized, walk-through underground cavern. (Photo by Owen Franken - Corbis/Getty Images) A view of damage at the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra following a massive overnight Russian missile and drone attack on June 15, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. According to local authorities, at least four people were killed and 25 injured as Russia launched ballistic missiles, Zircon and Kh-101 cruise missiles, and attack drones against the capital. The strikes caused widespread destruction across the city and damaged the UNESCO-listed monastery complex, including the Assumption Cathedral. (Photo by Andriy Dubchak/Frontliner/Getty Images)