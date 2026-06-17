Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Hungary launches probe into seizure of Ukrainian cash and gold

Hungary has launched an internal investigation of its tax authority, counter-terrorism forces and other agencies over the seizure of a routine Ukrainian bank cash transport under the previous government.

Reuters
By Reuters
17 Jun
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar reviews the guard of honour at a flag-raising ceremony to mark the Hungarian Day of National Unity at the parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, 04 June 2026. The National Assembly declared 04 June National Unity Day in 2010 to commemorate the anniversary of the Treaty of Trianon. The treaty that brought a devastating conclusion to World War I for Hungary was signed 04 June 1920 at the Palace of Trianon in Versailles, France, by representatives of Hungary and the Allied Powers. EPA/Zoltan Mathe HUNGARY OUT Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar reviews the guard of honour at a flag-raising ceremony to mark the Hungarian Day of National Unity at the parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, 04 June 2026. The National Assembly declared 04 June National Unity Day in 2010 to commemorate the anniversary of the Treaty of Trianon. The treaty that brought a devastating conclusion to World War I for Hungary was signed 04 June 1920 at the Palace of Trianon in Versailles, France, by representatives of Hungary and the Allied Powers. EPA/Zoltan Mathe HUNGARY OUT

Seven Ukrainians transporting $82 ⁠million in cash and gold in two armoured vehicles were briefly detained in March on suspicion ​of money laundering, at a time when the government of Viktor Orban, an ally of Russia who has since been ousted, was at loggerheads with Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Oschadbank said its employees had been engaged in a routine operation of the kind that it had carried out weekly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Prime Minister Peter Magyar, overwhelming winner of April’s election, said the prosecutor general “must address the matter without delay”.

Orban had made scepticism towards support for Ukraine in its war with Russia a central plank of his campaign, and vetoed new European Union sanctions on Moscow as well as a loan for Kyiv.

Hungary returned the cash and gold to Ukraine days before Magyar’s inauguration.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...