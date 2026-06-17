England and Croatia hold the edge in competitive Group L

Croatia

The plan

Qualifiers were easy for the Vatreni – the Blazers – as Czechia, far from their glory days, provided the only serious challenge in the group and were the only opponents to snatch at least a draw. So Zlatko Dalić used some of those games to experiment and deepen his pool of players. But when, last November, Croatia defeated the Faroe Islands to secure first place with one round to go, the manager said: “I will never try to play with three at the back again.”

Fast forward to March before the friendlies with Colombia (2-1) and Brazil (1-3): he changed his mind, trying the formation in both matches with mixed success.

However, this is likely to remain only a Plan B for the World Cup. Croatia rely on Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić and, with the Manchester City duo back from injury, Dalić is inclined to switch back to a back four – either 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 – which has been a constant during his nine-year reign.

Joško Gvardiol will be key in the defence for Croatia. (Photo: Vjeran Zganec Rogulja / Pixsell / MB Media / Getty Images)

Croatia will be among the oldest teams at the tournament, with roughly half or more of their starters into their thirties and the captain, Luka Modrić, now 40. That means loads of experience and a winning mentality, but also raises some uneasy questions.

Can the old guard of Modrić, Kovačić (32), Ivan Perišić (37) and Andrej Kramarić (35) still cut it? Are the younger, lesser-known players ready to step up? Croatia have been used to punching above their weight and their success at the past two World Cups has set the bar impossibly high, but they seem determined to deliver one last hurrah.

The coach

Keeping his post for almost a decade now is quite an achievement in trigger-happy Croatia, but Zlatko Dalić has done more than enough to earn his credit and is practically untouchable. However, mention his contract ends with this World Cup and he will prove sensitive about the subject. “Leave me in peace to do my job,” he snapped when asked about it recently. “I’m not going to sign an extension if anyone is forcing me to decide now.”

Star player

It’s been 20 years since his full international debut and for most of that time Croatia have been Luka Modrić’s team, built around the midfield maestro. It still is, even though a generation or two of players in his supporting cast have come and gone. Clearly he is not the same player who won the Ballon d’Or and Champions League titles with Real Madrid, but that is sometimes hard to tell when he is still pulling the strings for Croatia. He has been Milan’s best player – by some distance – after his switch from Real in 2025.

Luka Modrić, around whom the Croatian team is built, is playing in his fifth World Cup. His first was Germany 2006. (Photo: Vjeran Zganec Rogulja / Pixsell / MB Media / Getty Images)

One to watch

Luka Vušković is the ball-playing, playmaking, scoring centre-back who is dominant in the air and has been the leader in every age category or league he has played in so far. At 19 and still new to the team, the Tottenham player (who was loaned out to Hamburg in the Bundesliga last season) has proved his worth to Dalić and is expected to be a starter in North America. Is he ready for the biggest stage? Of course he is – you just wait and see.

Unsung hero

Mateo Kovačić spent most of his career in Modrić’s shadow and has rarely been seen as a key player for Croatia. It is only when he is absent that his impact in midfield is truly appreciated because, when he is there, he provides Modrić with more freedom and connecting lines of play. To Dalić, Kovačić’s importance is so clear that his whole approach, including formation, depends on it. If Kovačić is not at his best, Croatia are likely to switch from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1, or even to a back three.

What to expect from fans at games?

Croatia have had more than their fair share of trouble with fans, with their behaviour responsible for various sanctions. The team will have mass support, as always, but fans travelling to North America will be there to sing, dress up and simply have a good time supporting the team rather than protesting or causing strife. At least that’s the hope.

Relationship with the US/Trump?

The “not mixing sport with politics” cliche remains a fixed position in Croatia, rolled out when it suits those in power. The nation’s politicians have not been vocal about the Trump administration, so don’t expect anything even resembling an opinion or attitude from anyone in the team camp. Fans may complain about the prices or other issues, but generally Croatia are unlikely to cause a stir. By Alex Holiga

England

The plan

Qualifying was a doddle. England cruised through it, recording eight wins from eight games, 22 goals scored and none conceded, but the opposition was hardly taxing. As it is so often, the question is how the Three Lions will fare against the very best in a knockout tie.

Over to Thomas Tuchel, then. Brought in after a series of near misses under Sir Gareth Southgate, the German has been tasked with getting England over the line, ending 60 years of hurt for the men’s side. The aim, Tuchel said at his unveiling in October 2024, is to “to try and put a second star on the shirt”. But the former Chelsea manager is realistic about his side’s hopes this summer. “I don’t see why we should burden ourselves that we are the big favourites,” Tuchel said during the qualifying campaign. “When did we last win it? Let’s go step by step.”

It has not been the easiest build. There have been some missteps under Tuchel – performances against Andorra and Senegal last summer drew a negative response – but there have been some fine outings. England are good when they have a shared purpose. Tuchel has talked about building a brotherhood. He has looked to implement the right culture in the camp and he has a talented squad. He sprung a few surprises with his final 26-man squad, leaving out players such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but taking Ivan Toney.

Ivan Toney was a surprise selection for the English team. (Photo: Richard Pelham / Getty Images)

Expect England to line up in a 4-2-3-1 system. They have enviable attacking options, a host of No 10s and Declan Rice, one of the best midfielders in the world. There are, however, question marks over the defensive options and, as ever, fitness concerns around key players. As for Tuchel’s relationship with Jude Bellingham, that will need to be handled carefully. If the Real Madrid midfielder is in the mood, after all, he could be the player who helps England lift the trophy.

The coach

A German managing England? It might be jarring to some, but the thing about Thomas Tuchel is that he is an Anglophile. He gets the culture and he is one of the best managers in the world. Tuchel won league titles with Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain, while winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 showcased his mastery of knockout football. However, this is his first foray into international football. Southgate was outstanding at creating the right environment during a tournament. Can Tuchel, who recently extended his contract through to Euro 2028, make sure that the shirt does not feel heavy?

Thomas Tuchel, head coach of Engand. (Photo: Richard Pelham / Getty Images)

Star player

To think that there were doubts over Harry Kane’s England future when he was substituted during the defeat to Spain during the final of Euro 2024. The striker laboured through that tournament, his performances those of a player who was clearly not at 100%, but he remains the team’s inspiration and leader. Quite simply, England do not function without their captain and record goal scorer. Tuchel needs Kane to be fresh. The Bayern Munich striker has had another prolific season and a strong World Cup will put him in contention for the Ballon d’Or.

One to watch

England are not short of No 10s but the one who has caught the eye under Tuchel is Morgan Rogers. The Aston Villa attacker produced a breakout display in last September’s 5-0 win over Serbia in Belgrade and is valued for his work on and off the ball. Tuchel loves Rogers’s counterpressing. It could mean the 23-year-old, a self-confessed football obsessive, is above the likes of Bellingham and Eberechi Eze in the pecking order. Big names to keep out, but Rogers is confident. “I still think the way I was as a kid, I still think I’m that person now, wanting to show my freedom in the way I play,” he says.

Unsung hero

Declan and who? For so long the question was who should play next to Rice in midfield? Southgate could not come up with the answer after Kalvin Phillips drifted from view, but Tuchel has Elliot Anderson. The Nottingham Forest midfielder is quite the find. He has gone from strength to strength since making his senior debut last September. Wanted by Manchester City and Manchester United, Anderson is already a certain starter for England. “He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League,” Tuchel says. “That’s why he is with us and starting for us. He is a very complete and mobile midfielder.”

What to expect from fans at games?

Get ready for the rest of the world to pretend not to know that “It’s coming home” is an ironic, self-deprecating line about years of failure. The yearning goes on but while England are usually well supported at tournaments this one has brought plenty of gripes over the cost. The Football Supporters’ Association have branded ticket prices “scandalous” and February brought news that England will not sell out their official FA allocation if they reach the final. Fan groups have hit out at the greed, calling this the rip-off World Cup.

Relations with the US/Trump?

The royal family have recently been in town so perhaps President Trump will be belting out God Save The King before England games. And while Trump’s relations with the British government are decidedly frosty at the moment, do not expect the FA to wade into politics. They stayed out of it when the last World Cup was held in Qatar. The focus is likely to remain on football. The FA has not been hugely vocal when it comes to defending fans over ticket prices. By Jacob Steinberg

Ghana

The plan

Ghana, a team littered with attacking talent, scored 23 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers, averaging just over two per game, seven of them coming from set-pieces. The man credited for that is Gregory De Grauwe, the 42-year-old Belgian who joined the coaching staff in January. His arrival has seen a real upswing in set-piece potency. Hired initially as a video analyst, he was later made Ghana’s set-piece coach before the March qualifier against Chad in 2025, and the results were instant.

The first noticeable change was an instruction to the taker: avoid central areas and rather target the back post at corner kicks, where Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu are stationed. Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey, meanwhile, would make near-post and central runs as decoys. That creates time and space for the two centre-backs to attack crosses, hit with height and pace. When Ghana have scored from central areas, a small variation has been flooding the near post with three players, leaving one or two players unmarked and close enough to score.

The Black Stars’ defence at set-pieces has noticeably improved, too. Djiku, Salisu and Partey will mark the opponents who pose an aerial threat. Beyond those three, Ghana are also focused on protecting the goalkeeper, ensuring he has enough space to move out and claim a cross.

Ghana – drawn with England, Croatia and Panama in Group L – have enough talent to make an impact in North America. Their best showing so far at a World Cup? The quarterfinals in 2010.

The coach

Carlos Queiroz has coaching experience at Real Madrid and Manchester United, and has worked at the World Cup on four occasions – 2010 with Portugal, and 2014, 2018, and 2022 with Iran. But the Portuguese describes his latest job as the most difficult yet. “After eight national teams and a couple of important competitions, this is the biggest challenge of my entire career, and I am ready for that,” Queiroz said. “When you work for Ghana, they don’t expect anything different than win, win, win. That is why it is the biggest challenge.”

Carlos Queiroz, head coach of Ghana. (Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA / Getty Images)

Star player

In a parallel universe right now, Antoine Semenyo is heading to the World Cup with England, probably as a starter. But the London-born forward will be wearing Ghana’s gold shirt in Foxborough on 23 June, when the Black Stars face The Three Lions. In truth, Semenyo’s international career has not gone according to plan, with two goals in 34 appearances at the time of writing a poor return. But his 17 goals and four assists for Bournemouth and Manchester City this season make him one of the most formidable, in-form forwards in Europe and he should be Ghana’s main threat.

Antoine Semenyo, Ghana’s dynamic forward, brings pace and a keen eye for goal, making him one of the Black Stars’s biggest attacking threats. (Photo Warren Little / Getty Images)

One to watch

Caleb Yirenkyi has been compared with Michael Essien, and it’s not hard to see why, with his range of tackling, passing and ability to drive the ball forward into the opposition half. He combines athleticism with technical ability and is effective at both ends of the pitch. In January, a reported move to Brighton fell through, but there will be no shortage of suitors for the 20-year-old Nordsjælland midfielder. His club and international teammate Prince Amoako Junior told Joy Sports in January: “He doesn’t see himself the way we see him because he’s a very humble guy. But Caleb is insane, he’s crazily good. He’s a superstar, and I tell him so every time.”

Unsung hero

Since Alexander Djiku made his Ghana debut, the Black Stars have failed to make it out of the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 and 2023, as well as the 2022 World Cup. But he is, without doubt, the only player to finish each tournament with his reputation intact. The reason is that Djiku leaves everything on the pitch each time he wears the national jersey. The Spartak Moscow defender is always the favourite to win any duel. While not at quite the same level, his reliability resembles such greats as John Mensah and Sammy Kuffour.

What to expect from fans at games?

The Ghana Supporters Union may be the most colourful set of fans you will see this summer. With their powerful live band, they produce an electrifying atmosphere wherever they go. Fifa will not allow musical instruments in the grounds, but as they’ve shown in similar circumstances in the past, the Supporters Union will still bring the energy and Ghana’s unique, morale-lifting jama (a highly energetic, rhythmic and chant-like music). Ghana’s government is funding thousands of supporters to travel to the tournament, raising more than $3-million.

Relationship with the US/Trump?

Wary. Ghana has faced tariffs on goods, rows over visas and recently walked away from a big US health and aid deal, saying US negotiators had demanded access to the private health data of citizens. But the government, which last year agreed to accept people deported from the US by Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, treads a careful path. As for Carlos Queiroz – his long history of working for Iran may add to the sensitivity, but don’t expect outbursts. In 2022, as Iran coach he refused to engage with the political heat around their game against the US in Qatar, saying: “Our mission is here to create entertainment, to make people happy. To bring smiles to all people for 90 minutes.” By Atsu Tamakloe

Panama

The plan

La Marea Roja arrive in full voice. After their historic World Cup debut at Russia 2018, they mean business this time round, and want to progress from the group. With Michael Murillo leading from the back, youngster Kadir Barría ready to explode into the mainstream and captain Aníbal Godoy still the heart and soul of the team, Panama are ready to write a new chapter.

Michael Murillo is Panama’s talisman on the right of the defence. (Photo: Buda Mendes / Getty Images)

This is a more mature team than the one from 2018. Under coach Thomas Christiansen they have developed a pragmatic style of play, with an organised defence, quick transitions and plenty of physicality. They usually play 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, with Murillo the leading figure at right-back, and a double pivot of Aníbal Godoy, who wins the ball, and Adalberto Carrasquilla, who can use it. In attack, Ismael Díaz and José Fajardo are sharp-shooting speedsters.

Panama topped their Concacaf group in qualifying, conceding just four goals in the final group phase and sealing their spot at the finals with a 3-0 win against El Salvador last November. They’ve improved in possession and arrive in North America full of confidence off the back of reaching the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa América and the final of the 2023 Gold Cup.

“Our faith moves mountains,” said Christiansen. “To be at the World Cup for the second time, we want to improve on 2018 and compete like never before.” Godoy agrees: “We will give everything. This group is united and hungry to make history.”

The realistic aim is to make it out of the group. Christiansen will want to prove they have the discipline to avoid a repeat of the 2018 6-1 thrashing by England, who are group opponents once more. A spot in the last 16 is the dream. The dressing room believes it is possible.

The coach

Thomas Christiansen has been in charge since 2020. The Dane started his playing career in Barcelona’s B team and spent much of it in Spain. He shone as a coach in Cyprus before stints with Leeds and Union Saint-Gilloise. The 53-year-old has transformed Panama into a competitive team, taking them to the 2023 Gold Cup final, 2024 Copa América quarterfinals and now their second World Cup. “We want to compete and get out of the group. The selección is more than ready,” Christiansen says. His team will not fear anybody.

Star player

Michael Murillo is Panama’s talisman. The 30-year-old Besiktas right-back has more than 90 caps and has played in the MLS, Belgium, France and now Turkey. Quick off the mark, good one-on-one and a threat in the opposing box, he will be key to any Panama success. His leadership and experience in top leagues has made him a captain without the armband. He grew up in Colón, sharing a room with his mother and siblings, but, while baseball was the family’s favourite sport, he chose football and wanted to provide. Now a national treasure, he has never forgotten his roots: “Be proud of your family, fight for your family and believe in your family,” he says.

One to watch

Kadir Barría. The powerful striker joined Botafogo before he had made his senior debut with Panama. The 18-year-old from Panama City has pace in abundance and a nose for goal. He earned his first cap this year and is already a reliable scorer in Brazil’s top flight, recently extending his contract at Botafogo until 2029. Little known outside Panama and Brazil, Barría could find fame at this World Cup – probably off the bench.

At just 18 years old, Kadir Barría is a rising star who could find fame at this World Cup – probably off the bench. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi / Gallo Images)

Unsung hero

With more than 155 caps – a national record – Aníbal Godoy is the most experienced member of this Panama squad. At the age of 36 he remains the person Christiansen can rely on to do the dirty work: winning the ball back, covering space and organising those around him. The San Diego midfielder isn’t one to grab the headlines but his graft allows others such as Carrasquilla to shine. Godoy is highly respected within the Panama dressing room – it would not be the same without him.

What to expect from fans at games?

La Marea Roja (the Red Wave) are some of the most passionate fans in Concacaf. They are loud and proud, but respectful too. After eight years of waiting for another opportunity to go to a World Cup, they will travel in their numbers: Copa Airlines – who will fly the team out in a red and white plane – are putting on special flights to the US, Canada and Mexico. Watch out for the sombreros.

Relations with the US/Trump?

Tense, over the Panama Canal. Last year Trump said: “We’re going to take it back or something very powerful is going to happen.” He accused Panama of violating the treaty of neutrality and allowing Chinese influence. The Panamanian government strongly rejected Trump’s words. Neither Christiansen nor the players will go near the subject, with the federation prioritising national pride. The supporters have criticised the high prices of tickets and transport in the US, but largely stayed away from the broader controversy. The canal issue is sensitive, but the national team is going to play football, not politics. By José Miguel Domínguez Flores