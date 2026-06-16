Hands up who had Lions fullback Quan Horn as flyhalf on their Springbok bingo card to start against the Barbarians this week?

Sure, it’s a glorified exhibition game against a blended team of mismatched ingredients trying to combine on short notice, but the selection of Horn at flyhalf is not just about “swinging it wide”. As always, there is a plan behind the plan.

It’s another seemingly leftfield decision by the great innovator. Erasmus knows that currently, he has two fit world-class flyhalves in Manie Libbok and Handre Pollard. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is recovering from an ankle injury and should be ready for the Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks in August.

But what if SFM’s recovery takes longer than anticipated? What if Libbok or Pollard, or worse, both suffer injuries before then?

Lions fullback Quan Horn is tackled by the Dragons’ Cai Evans in a URC clash on 28 March 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images)

Erasmus knows that in Junior Bok pivots Vusi Moyo and Yaqeen Ahmed, he has two future world-class flyhalves. But can he trust them to lead the line in a three-Test series against the All Blacks if the Bok first-choice options break down?

Damian Willemse, the wonderfully gifted all-rounder, is an obvious temporary flyhalf replacement if needed, but who else fits a similar bill? Step forward Quan.

Versatility

Horn has one Springbok cap, earned off the bench against Portugal two years ago. But he has a barrel-load of United Rugby Championship (URC) experience, often playing as first receiver in second or third phase on attack, in all types of conditions and against a wide variety of opponents.

Is it a risky decision by Erasmus? Not really, in the context of a Barbarians match where there really isn’t anything to lose.

At worst, Moyo, who has been named on the Bok bench, comes on to pull the strings if the Horn experiment is a complete disaster.

Junior Bok flyhalf Vusi Moyo. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

But it won’t be. Horn is a good ball player with a strong kicking game, solid defence and an eye for attack.

It’s certainly a bold decision by Erasmus, with some input from attack coach Tony Brown and skills coach Mzwandile Stick no doubt, but it’s a calculated risk.

Horn’s skillsets and performance profile suggest he’s someone who could transition to flyhalf with reasonable ease, even if you wouldn’t want to bet the outcome of a Test series against the All Blacks on it.

Versatility and utility are attributes the Bok coaching staff wants in players, even if players aren’t always initially aware they have the potential to play dual roles.

Horn would make himself more valuable to the Bok cause by offering more than one positional option.

“Manie (Libbok) has played a lot of rugby in Japan recently, and we want to manage him properly,” Erasmus said.

“We must also see Handré (Pollard) get through the URC final (on Friday night) without injury, while Sacha (Feinberg-Mngomezulu) is currently injured.

“So, it creates an opportunity for us to have a look at Quan.

“We know he can play 15, but if he can play 10 and 15, hopefully in future that will help with a 6-2 bench split.

“The other assistant coaches, all of us, really see something in him when it comes to 10.”

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Brown and Stick championed the Horn experiment.

“What he does for the Lions, maybe he doesn’t have a 10 on his back, but he certainly comes into the mix a lot as first receiver,” Erasmus noted.

“We’ve worked with him for three years now in training sessions, and we really like the way he takes the ball to the line.

“He’s an awesome defender, he’s got a really great pass and he’s not bang (afraid) if someone runs into that channel, and that’s important for us.”

Wing Cheslin Kolbe will handle the goal-kicking duties with Horn as the back-up. Moyo, who strikes the ball with effortless ease, will probably take over when he comes on.

Juniors tested

Moyo is one of two current Junior Boks chosen to start for the senior Boks – the other being lock Riley Norton.

Norton is set to captain the Junior Boks at the world championships next month, but things could change if there is a lock shortage. Already RG Snyman and Jan Kleyn are out with long-term injuries.

Junior Bok captain and now Bok lock selection Riley Norton. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

Stick, who is doubling up as SA “A” coach, named a potentially strong side to take on Zimbabwe in the curtain-raiser to the Boks versus Barbarians. There is a host of current Junior Boks in the “A” side.

Fullback Luan Giliomee, wing Zekhethelo Siyaya (who can play flyhalf and fullback), centre Markus Muller, hookers Siphosethu Mnebelele and Liam van Wyk and prop Oliver Reid complete the Junior Boks contingent.

A group of senior players, such as Lukhanyo Am (centre), Boan Venter (prop), Phepsi Buthelezi (No 8), Vincent Tshituka (lock) and Neethling Fouché (prop), provide the backbone of the “A” team.

Muller will partner up with Am in the midfield, with Ahmed and Haashim Pead dictating play at halfback.

Stick also named a physical pack, with loose forwards Buthelezi, Bathobele Hlekani, Emmanuel Tshituka – the brother of Vincent Tshituka, who will run the lineouts with Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden – and a strong front row combination of Fouché, Boan Venter (both props) and Mnebelele.

Boks mixed

The Springboks feature a total of 18 capped internationals, with the only two players in the starting lineup who have yet to make their Test debuts being Norton and prop Carlu Sadie. The uncapped players among the replacements are JJ Kotze (hooker), Paul de Villiers (loose forward) and Moyo.

The backline has a strong international flavour to it with Aphelele Fassi, Kolbe and Edwill van der Merwe forming the back three, while André Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel will combine in a hard-running midfield combination.

Horn will play alongside Grant Williams at halfback.

Up front, Ox Nché and Sadie will form a front row trio with André-Hugo Venter, while Norton and Franco Mostert will run the engine room, and the familiar loose trio of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese completing the forward pack.

The replacements bench, which features six forwards and two backs, will see Kotze, Ntuthuko Mchunu and Zachary Porthen serve as the back-up front row, while Ben-Jason Dixon, De Villiers and Evan Roos will provide additional forward reinforcement.

The two backline players on the bench are Faf de Klerk and Moyo.

The SA “A” team will take the field against Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 12 noon on Saturday, which will be followed by the clash between the Springboks and Barbarians at 3pm. Both matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport. DM

Springboks:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Quan Horn, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Riley Norton, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 André-Hugo Venter, 1 Ox Nché.

Replacements: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Zachary Porthen, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Evan Roos, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Vusi Moyo.

SA ‘A’:

15 Luan Giliomee, 14 Jaco Williams, 13 Markus Muller, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 Zekhethelo Siyaya, 10 Yaqeen Ahmed, 9 Haashim Pead, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Bathobele Hlekani, 6 Emmanuel Tshituka, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Vincent Tshituka (captain), 3 Neethling Fouché, 2 Siphosethu Mnebelele, 1 Boan Venter

Replacements: 16 Liam van Wyk, 17 Oliver Reid, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Adré Smith, 20 Siba Mahashe, 21 Nico Steyn, 22 Imad Khan, 23 Jurenzo Julius